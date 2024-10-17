 Pune: Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde's Wife Escapes Unharmed In Car Accident - Here's What Happened
Pune: Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde's Wife Escapes Unharmed In Car Accident - Here's What Happened

Following the accident, Rajashree Munde continued her journey to Mumbai in another vehicle

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 04:15 PM IST
Pune: Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde's Wife Escapes Unharmed In Car Accident - Here's What Happened

Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dhananjay Munde's wife, Rajashree Munde, escaped unhurt after a car she was travelling in rammed into a private bus in the early hours of Thursday.

The incident took place at around 5am at Sortapwadi, located around 30 kilometres from Pune city, on the Pune-Solapur highway.

87.57 Lakh Registered Voters In Pune District: Detailed Assembly Seat-Wise Breakdown Of Male, Female...
According to the information received, a car was coming out of a petrol pump and because of this, the bus on the road suddenly slowed down. However, the car in which the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader's wife was travelling could not halt in time and crashed into the bus.

All the occupants of the car escaped unhurt. However, the bonnet of the car suffered damage, pictures of which have gone viral on social media.

"We have recorded the drivers' statements and no offence has been registered," an official at the Uruli Kanchan Police Station said.

Pune: Petrol Dealers Association Postpones Strike After Assurance From Union Minister Murlidhar...
