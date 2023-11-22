 Pune: Maharashtra Kesari Sikander Sheikh Sets Sights On Olympic Gold
JagrutiUpdated: Wednesday, November 22, 2023, 03:06 PM IST
article-image
Entrepreneur Punit Balan felicitates Maharashtra Kesari Sikander Sheikh |

Sikandar Sheikh, who recently claimed the Maharashtra Kesari title after an impressive victory over his opponent Shivraj Rakshe in just 22 seconds, is now setting his sights on an Olympic gold medal.

"Even after working relentlessly, I missed securing the Maharashtra Kesari title for three consecutive years. However, this year, I was resolute in clinching this prestigious title. With unwavering focus and determination, I finally achieved my goal," said Sheikh. "Now, I aspire to conquer the Hind Kesari title, but my ultimate dream is to win the Olympic Gold," he added.

Acknowledging the support received, Sheikh expressed gratitude to the Punit Balan Group (PBG) for their unwavering backing. "The PBG's consistent encouragement and assurance of support have been invaluable. Their solid backing fuels my determination to aim for the Olympics," Sheikh affirmed.

Punit Balan, the Chairman & Managing Director of PBG, praised Sheikh's talent, emphasising the group's commitment to assisting him. "Sheikh is an exceptional wrestler, and the Punit Balan Group is dedicated to offering him substantial financial and overall support. I'm confident he will bring pride to India," Balan stated.

