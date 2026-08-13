Pune: Maharashtra Industry Minister Uday Samant Calls Chakan Industrialists, Meeting Set For August 16

Industries Minister Uday Samant | File Photo

Pune: The Maharashtra government has stepped in to address the worsening road and infrastructure problems in Chakan, amid concerns that industries could shift out of the area due to poor connectivity and civic facilities.

Industry Minister Uday Samant has started direct discussions with industrialists to understand their concerns and find solutions. The move comes after reports that several companies are considering relocating from Chakan because of pothole-ridden roads, traffic congestion and poor infrastructure.

According to reports, Samant held a phone discussion on Thursday with office-bearers of an industrial association in Chakan. He said the government was committed to resolving the problems faced by industries and ensuring that the industrial growth of the area does not suffer.

An in-person meeting between Samant, industrialists and office-bearers of industrial associations has been scheduled for 16th August at 4 pm. The meeting will focus on roads, traffic and other infrastructure-related problems faced by industries in Chakan.

Samant said Chakan is an important centre for Maharashtra’s industrial development and that providing proper infrastructure to industries is a priority for the government. He said the government would work with the concerned departments to understand the problems of entrepreneurs and take immediate measures.

The development comes amid growing concern among industrialists that poor infrastructure could force companies to move to other parts of Maharashtra or outside the state. Industrial associations have also assured the government that they will participate positively in discussions aimed at finding solutions.

The main concern is the condition of roads in and around the Chakan industrial area. Industrialists say potholes and damaged roads are affecting the movement of goods, employees and vehicles. Traffic congestion at several locations has added to the problem.

Chakan is one of the country’s major automobile manufacturing hubs and has a large concentration of automobile and ancillary industries. However, industrialists have warned that the deteriorating infrastructure could affect the area’s ability to retain existing companies and attract new investment.

According to the industrial sector, 20 small-scale industries have already prepared to relocate to the Khandala Industrial Area in Satara district. If these industries move, the region could face an estimated annual economic loss of around Rs 1,000 crore. Nearly 4,000 direct and indirect jobs could also be affected.

Industrialists have sought time-bound action from the government. They have demanded that potholes on internal and main roads be repaired within 15 to 30 days. They have also sought a clear pre-monsoon work schedule and weekly progress reports on road repairs.

Traffic management is another major demand. Industrialists have called for action at traffic bottlenecks and the removal of encroachments that they say contribute to congestion. They have also demanded better basic infrastructure in the industrial area. This includes streetlights and CCTV cameras at important locations. Uninterrupted electricity and water supply have also been sought.

The industrial sector has further proposed the formation of a joint review committee comprising government agencies and representatives of industrial associations. The committee would regularly review infrastructure-related issues and monitor the progress of works.

The government is now expected to discuss these demands with the industrial associations during the August 16 meeting. The focus will be on finding immediate solutions while also working on longer-term infrastructure improvements.

Samant has said the government wants to maintain regular dialogue with industrialists and take concrete decisions through coordination with all stakeholders. The government and industrial associations are also looking to prevent a situation in which companies leave Chakan because of infrastructure problems. The immediate challenge is to improve road and traffic conditions while protecting existing industries and employment in the region.