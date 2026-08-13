Mumbai: Passenger Slips Onto Track While Boarding Moving Pune Express At Karjat, Dramatic Rescue Caught On Camera

Mumbai: A passenger had a close shave at Karjat railway station after he attempted to board a moving train and fell onto the tracks. The incident occurred aboard Train No. 12123 CSMT-Pune Express at Platform No. 1.

According to the official X account of the Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Division, Central Railway, the passenger was attempting to board the running train in the C-1 coach when he lost his balance and fell onto the track.

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Alert Pointsman Saves Passenger

The passenger was spotted by Pointsman Sourabh Kumar Singh, who was returning to his office after attaching a banker engine to the train. The alert railway employee immediately noticed the incident and showed a red signal to the Train Manager, prompting the latter to immediately apply the brakes and stop the train.

Railway personnel and others then rushed to the spot and safely pulled the passenger out from the track. Fortunately, the passenger escaped with no major injuries and was reported to be safe.

Dramatic Rescue Captured On Camera

The video shared by Central Railway contains two separate footages of the incident. The first shows CCTV visuals of the passenger falling dangerously between the moving train and the platform. Panic can be seen at the station as the pointsman attempts to alert the Train Manager.

The second footage shows the rescue operation, with an RPF official, railway personnel and fellow passengers helping pull the man away from the track and to safety.

Central Railway Issues Safety Appeal

Following the incident, Central Railway urged passengers not to take risks while travelling. “Passengers are requested not to board/deboard the running train,” the railway authorities said.

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