 Mumbai: Alert GRP Personnel Save Man From Alleged Suicide Attempt Beneath Moving Local Train At Dadar Station | VIDEO
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Mumbai: Alert GRP Personnel Save Man From Alleged Suicide Attempt Beneath Moving Local Train At Dadar Station | VIDEO

Alert Government Railway Police personnel rescued a man who allegedly attempted to end his life by placing his head beneath the footboard of a moving Churchgate-Borivali local train at Dadar station on July 30. The man survived the incident but refused to reveal his identity or the reason behind his alleged act. Police are conducting further inquiries.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Saturday, August 01, 2026, 10:32 PM IST
Mumbai: Alert GRP Personnel Save Man From Alleged Suicide Attempt Beneath Moving Local Train At Dadar Station | VIDEO
GRP personnel rescued a man after he allegedly attempted to place himself beneath a moving local train at Dadar railway station | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 1, 2026: A man attempting to end his life at Dadar railway station was rescued by alert Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel on Thursday night.

According to the GRP, the incident occurred at around 10.52 pm on July 30 on Platform No. 1 at Dadar (West). A Churchgate-Borivali slow local had just started moving when the unidentified man suddenly lay down on the platform and placed his head beneath the train's footboard in an apparent suicide attempt.

Timely Rescue

The on-duty GRP team, comprising Assistant Sub-Inspector Pathan, Chavan, Head Constable Rupnawar and Police Constable Tapole, immediately rushed to the spot. They grabbed the man's legs and pulled him away from the moving train, saving his life.

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Further Inquiry Underway

After the rescue, the police asked the man for his identity, but he refused to disclose his name or address. Further inquiry is underway.

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