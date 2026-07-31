Mumbai Tragedy: 75-Year-Old Patient Dies By Suicide In Kasturba Hospital Toilet; Preliminary Inquiry Finds No Negligence

A 75-year-old patient allegedly died by suicide in a toilet at Mumbai's Kasturba Hospital, which has denied any negligence by its staff | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, July 31, 2026: A 75-year-old patient admitted to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)-run Kasturba Hospital allegedly died by suicide after hanging himself in the hospital toilet.

He was immediately shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and treated but could not be revived. The hospital administration has denied any negligence on the part of its doctors or nursing staff, citing findings from its preliminary inquiry.

According to hospital officials, the deceased, identified as Prabhuram, was a homeless man living on the footpath near Dadar railway station. He was admitted to Kasturba Hospital at around 5 am on July 24 after complaining of fever.

As he had no relatives, he was brought to the hospital by a man identified as Zuber Ansari. At the time of admission, it was reported that Prabhuram had been suffering from fever for the previous four to five days.

Patient Found In Toilet

The hospital said blood investigations conducted after admission were normal. His vital parameters were stable, and he was receiving appropriate treatment for fever.

During the course of treatment, another patient in the ward alerted the nursing staff that Prabhuram had collapsed inside the toilet. A nurse and a housekeeping staff member rushed to the spot and found that he had allegedly hanged himself.

He was immediately shifted to the ICU, where doctors initiated emergency treatment. However, despite all efforts, he was declared dead at around 5 pm.

The incident was reported to the Agripada Police by the duty Medical Officer, Dr Sonali Lokhande. After completing the panchnama, the police sent the body to Nair Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Hospital Denies Negligence

In its preliminary inquiry report, the hospital stated that the patient had been treated strictly in accordance with standard medical protocols. It noted that his investigation reports were normal and that his mental condition appeared stable, leaving no indication that he might attempt suicide.

The report further stated that no negligence on the part of the treating doctors or nursing staff had been found. It also noted that Dr Sonali Lokhande, the Medical Officer on duty at the time of the incident, followed due procedure by informing the police and initiating the required legal formalities.

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The hospital further clarified that Dr Avinash Jadhav's duty had ended at 4 pm, before the incident occurred, and therefore he had no direct connection with the case.

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