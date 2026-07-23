Mumbai Tragedy: 22-Year-Old Property Agent Dies After 17th-Floor Fall At Powai's Kanakia Silicon Valley; Police Probe Suspected Suicide | Representative Image

Mumbai: A 22-year-old man died after falling from the 17th floor of the Kanakia Silicon Valley residential complex, located behind Hiranandani Hospital in Powai, on Wednesday at around 4.45 pm. Police suspect that the deceased may have died by suicide after consuming alcohol. An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

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According to the Park Site police, the deceased, identified as Mayur Sanjay Waghode, was working as a freelance property agent. He had visited a flat in Milano B Wing of the Kanakia Silicon Valley complex to show the property to prospective clients when the incident occurred.

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Upon receiving information about the fall, Park Site police rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation.

During the preliminary probe, police examined CCTV footage from the building, which showed Waghode exiting Flat No. 1702 on the 17th floor, placing a liquor bottle near the staircase, and then re-entering the flat. He was not seen exiting the flat thereafter.

Police have seized CCTV footage from the building and are questioning the deceased's family members, relatives, friends, and acquaintances to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident.

Initial findings suggest that Waghode may have consumed alcohol before taking the extreme step. However, police said the exact cause and circumstances surrounding his death will be determined after the investigation is completed.