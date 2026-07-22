Mumbai Airport Customs Arrests Youth For Allegedly Smuggling 2.5 Kg Hydroponic Weed From Bangkok In Hidden Trolley Bag Compartments At CSMIA

Mumbai Airport Customs seized alleged hydroponic weed concealed inside false cavities of a trolley bag and arrested the passenger | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, July 22: The Mumbai Airport Customs officers on Tuesday arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly smuggling drugs sourced from Bangkok. The Customs officers found the accused's trolley bag unusually heavy and, on further examination, recovered packets containing hydroponic weed from the cavities of the bag.

Passenger Intercepted At Airport

According to Customs sources, on the basis of specific intelligence, passenger Aryan Kapoor, a resident of Chamba, Himachal Pradesh, who had arrived at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Mumbai, from Bangkok, was intercepted after crossing the green channel in the arrival hall.

The Customs officers examined the trolley bag carried by the passenger. On detailed examination, the walls of the trolley bag appeared unusually heavy. False cavities concealed within the walls of the trolley bag were detected, from which two plastic packets were recovered, one concealed on each side of the trolley bag, sources said.

Marijuana Recovered From Cavities

The recovered green-coloured flowering and fruiting tops of the cannabis plant were identified as ganja (marijuana), a narcotic drug covered under the NDPS Act, weighing 2,499 grams.

The voluntary statement of Kapoor was recorded, wherein he admitted the concealment, recovery and seizure of marijuana concealed in false cavities inside the walls of his check-in trolley bag for monetary consideration.

Also Watch:

Kapoor was then placed under arrest. "The investigation in the case is at a very preliminary stage. Efforts are being made to ascertain the source, intended recipient, financing, supply chain and other associates involved in the smuggling of the seized narcotic substance," said a Customs officer.

Advocate Arun Gupta argued for the accused in court, following which he was remanded to judicial custody.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/