Mumbai Airport Customs Arrest 24-Year-Old Man For Allegedly Smuggling Hydroponic Weed From Bangkok Hidden In Shoe Soles At CSMIA

Mumbai Airport Customs seized hydroponic weed allegedly concealed inside the soles of a passenger's sneakers after his arrival from Bangkok | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, July 16: The Mumbai Airport Customs officers on Wednesday arrested a 24-year-old Mira Road resident for allegedly smuggling drugs sourced from Bangkok. The Customs officers found a pair of shoes in the accused's bag to be unusually heavy and, on further examination, recovered two plastic packets containing hydroponic weed concealed beneath the soles.

Drugs Hidden In Shoe Soles

According to Customs, officers of the Air Intelligence Unit intercepted passenger Zaid Yunus Shaikh on the basis of specific intelligence after he arrived at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai, from Bangkok. Thereafter, a search of Shaikh's baggage was conducted. His travel bag contained personal belongings, including a pair of sneakers which, at first impression, seemed unusually heavy.

On further examination, beneath the soles of the shoes, two suspicious plastic packets were recovered. They contained greenish-coloured compressed damp organic matter, which tested positive for hydroponic weed (cannabis), a substance covered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The officers recovered 515 grams of cannabis.

Investigation Continues

In his statement to Customs, he admitted that he was aware that smuggling ganja and other illegal drugs into India attracts stringent punishment. However, he said he was receiving a handsome amount of quick and easy money in return for smuggling the contraband into India.

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"The preliminary investigation carried out so far in accordance with the law and the statement given by the accused disclose the involvement of other persons who are yet to be traced. The investigation in the case is at a very preliminary stage and efforts are also being made to identify and apprehend key associates of the accused," said a Customs officer.

Advocate Ashish Singh argued for the accused in court, following which Shaikh was granted bail.

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