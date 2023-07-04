 Pune: Maan Gram Panchayat completes 20,000MT biomining project
In their efforts to achieve a "Garbage Free Pune," the Gram Panchayat has implemented various measures to address the increasing solid waste challenges in the region.

Maan Gram Panchayat, near Hinjewadi, has achieved a significant milestone in waste management. As highlighted by Ayush Prasad, the Chief Executive Officer of Zila Parishad, it has completed a massive 20,000 metric tons biomining project. In their efforts to achieve a "Garbage Free Pune," the Gram Panchayat has implemented various measures to address the increasing solid waste challenges in the region.

The rapid population growth in Hinjewadi, Maan, and Mahalunge Gram Panchayats over the past decade has led to an increase in municipal solid waste generation. To tackle this issue, the area is served by three agencies: Zila Parishad, Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), and Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC). While some industrial zones have their own waste management systems, the rise in markets, restaurants, and housing societies has resulted in a substantial surge in waste production.

To address this waste management challenge, Maan Gram Panchayat has established an efficient door-to-door waste collection system. The gram panchayat has made significant efforts to ensure effective solid waste management by setting up large-scale processing plants. These facilities are well-equipped to handle the growing waste volume and contribute to a cleaner environment.

One of the key initiatives undertaken by the gram panchayat is the implementation of biomining. This technique involves the extraction of recyclable materials from solid waste, which are then sold to relevant industries for recycling purposes. Biomining not only reduces the amount of waste sent to landfills but also promotes a circular economy by utilizing waste materials as valuable resources.

"The ongoing biomining operations in the region have yielded impressive results, with approximately 20,000 metric tons of waste already processed and mined. As a result, the area has witnessed a notable transformation, with cleaner surroundings and an increased presence of birds on the hills and slopes," the official noted.

