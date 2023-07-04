Pune: QS I-GAUGE's 2nd Academic Excellence Conclave Tomorrow | https://pixabay.com/

The highly anticipated QS I-GAUGE 2nd Academic Excellence Conclave, themed "Charting India's global education path: A time-bound roadmap," will take place on Thursday at the Sheraton Grand Hotel, Bund Garden in Pune.

The conclave aims to provide captivating discussions and insights into the ever-evolving landscape of education, focusing on transformative trends that are revolutionizing the quality of education in India. Participants will have the opportunity to engage in thought-provoking panel discussions, exploring topics of great significance for the advancement of education in the country.

Ravin Nair, Chief Operating Officer of QS I-GAUGE said, "We are honoured to welcome Chandrakant Patil, Minister of Higher and Technical Education, Government of Maharashtra, as the Chief Guest. Distinguished speakers, including Prof (Dr) S B Mujumdar, Prof V Kamakoti, Prof (Dr) Suresh Gosavi, Dr Rajan Saxena, and many others, will grace the event with their valuable insights and expertise.”

Conclave brings together academic leaders

This year's conclave brings together academic leaders from top-tier higher education institutions and schools across India. The panel discussions will revolve around the following themes: Reverse engineering to cultivate youth employability; Unlocking new frontiers of learning in the digital realm; Fostering empathy in global citizenship education; Benchmarking quality of holistic education. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with influential leaders in the education sector, fostering collaborations and exchange of ideas to drive positive change in the Indian education ecosystem.

The other speakers include Dr P D Patil, Chancellor, Dr D Y Patil Vidyapeeth; Dr Anil Kashyap, President & Chancellor, NICMAR University; Dr Vidya Yeravdekar, Pro Chancellor, Symbiosis International (Deemed University); Prof Swati Karad Chate, Trustee, Secretary General, MAEER’s MIT Group; Prof Prabhat Ranjan, Vice Chancellor, D Y Patil International University; Prof Hrridaysh Deshpande, Vice Chancellor, Ajeenkya D Y Patil University; Prof Dishan Kamdar, Vice Chancellor, FLAME University; Mr Sanjay Padode, President, Vijaybhoomi University; Dr Alice Abraham, Chairman, Impact Group of Institutions; Prof Kuldeep Raina, Vice Chancellor, Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences; Ms Astha Kataria, Managing Trustee, Ashoka Group of Schools; Dr Seema Saini, CEO, N L Dalmia Education; Dr Bindu Saini, Principal, S B Patil Public School; Ms Deeksha Kalyani, Director, The Kalyani School; Mr Shim Mathew, Director- Academic Operations, Vibgyor Group of Schools; Dr Snehal Pinto, Director, Ryan Group of Schools; Dr Amrita Vohra, COO & Director Education, GEMS Education India and many more leaders from the top institutions. The event will also witness 150+ academicians majorly from Maharashtra participating at this Conclave.

During this conclave, QS I-GAUGE will also felicitate over 18 educational institutions with the QS I-GAUGE rating certificate. These institutions have undergone rigorous and independent data evaluation against the performance metrics set out in the QS I-GAUGE methodology.

QS I-GAUGE is a brand incorporated in India as an independent private-sector initiative specialised in rating colleges, universities and schools.