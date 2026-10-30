Pune: Literary Meets Must Become a Movement, Says Dr Sadanand More | Sourced

Pune: Literary conferences should evolve into a continuous cultural movement rather than remain formal gatherings, said Dr Sadanand More, President of the Maharashtra State Board for Literature and Culture, at the valedictory function of the 17th Nandi Sahitya Sammelan in Alandi.

The conference was jointly organised by the World Peace Centre Alandi, MAEER's MIT Pune, Maharashtra Sahitya Parishad and the Department of Marathi Language, Government of Maharashtra.

More said the ‘Literary Nandiyali’ series, being organised to mark the 100th All India Marathi Sahitya Sammelan, would help create a vibrant literary environment across Maharashtra. Highlighting Marathi's rich literary heritage, he stressed the responsibility of preserving the legacy of saint-poets such as Sant Dnyaneshwar.

Presiding over the conference, Dr Ulhas Pawar said the teachings of saints could offer guidance to the world. He also highlighted the global relevance of Sant Dnyaneshwar's Pasaydan.

National Book Trust Director Rajesh Pandey said the Nandi conferences aimed to strengthen Marathi's relevance in the digital age. Khed MLA Babaji Kale and MAEER's MIT Trustee Prof Swati Karad-Chate also stressed promoting Marathi literature and incorporating saint literature into educational curricula.

The programme included a book procession, devotional performances, a panel discussion on transforming pilgrimage sites into knowledge hubs and a cultural presentation titled ‘Dnyandeve Rachila Paya’.