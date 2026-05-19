Pune Likely To Get Rain Relief This Week; IMD Forecasts Thunderstorms And Drop In Temperatures | Anand Chaini

Pune: After days of intense heat, Pune is likely to get some relief this week as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a gradual drop in temperatures along with chances of rain and thunderstorms in parts of the city between May 22 and 24.

According to IMD scientist Dr Sudeep Kumar, stronger westerly winds are expected to bring moisture into the region, which will help bring down temperatures slightly from May 19 onwards. Afternoon cloud cover and evening weather activity are also likely in the coming days.

Just last week, Pune was facing severe heat conditions. Shivajinagar had recorded a maximum temperature of 41.4 degrees Celsius on May 11, making it the hottest May day in the city since 2015. The city also experienced unusually warm nights, with Shivajinagar recording a minimum temperature of 27.4 degrees Celsius a few days later.

However, temperatures have now started showing a slight decline. On Monday, Shivajinagar recorded a minimum temperature of 24 degrees Celsius, lower than the previous day’s 25.5 degrees Celsius. Lohegaon, which had recorded extremely warm nights last week, saw the temperature come down to 26 degrees Celsius.

Some areas still remained warm during the day. Shivajinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 40 degrees Celsius on Sunday, while Lohegaon touched 41.8 degrees Celsius. Pashan also remained unusually hot at 40.3 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has predicted that by May 24, maximum temperatures across most parts of Pune may settle between 36 and 38 degrees Celsius. Minimum temperatures are also expected to reduce gradually in areas such as Shivajinagar, Pashan, Chinchwad and Lavale.

The weather department has also forecast thunderstorms, lightning and squalls in parts of Madhya Maharashtra over the next few days. Pune is expected to witness cloudy skies during afternoons and evenings, with chances of thundershowers bringing much-needed relief from the ongoing summer heat.