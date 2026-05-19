Pune Shocking Video: Auto Driver Brutally Attacked In Ambegaon Budruk, Falls Off Bridge | Video Screengrab

In a shocking incident in Pune's Ambegaon Budruk area, an auto-rickshaw driver was brutally attacked by three other auto-rickshaw drivers. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Disturbing news from Pune ,a rickshaw driver was attacked in a shocking act of violence. Such incidents reflect the urgent need for stronger law & order and public safety measures. The accused must face strict action and justice must be delivered swiftly. #Pune #Crime #KoytaGang… pic.twitter.com/CfQCxt64pe — Vijay Kumbhar (@VijayKumbhar62) May 19, 2026

According to local media reports, a dispute arose between the auto drivers over picking up passengers near Navale Bridge on the Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway. The argument reportedly spiralled out of control within moments. The accused allegedly grabbed the rickshaw driver, identified as Suraj Manik Kale, on the road and subjected him to a merciless beating. Reports suggest that during the assault, he was attacked not only with kicks and punches but also with iron objects. The viral video further shows Kale later falling off the bridge.

Following the incident, Kale, who sustained critical injuries, was immediately admitted to Bharati Vidyapeeth Hospital. He suffered severe injuries across his body and is currently undergoing treatment. Meanwhile, police promptly initiated an investigation and took action against the accused. A case has been registered at Ambegaon Police Station, and three individuals, Bapuso Balasaheb Bhosale, Ganesh Haribhau Dharpale, and Ganesh alias "Bhavdya" Haribhau Dharpale, have been arrested.

According to local residents, disputes over picking up passengers frequently occur among rickshaw drivers near Navale Bridge. Competition to secure passengers often escalates into minor altercations. However, this time the dispute allegedly turned violent, creating an atmosphere of fear among residents.

Activist Vijay Kumbhar shared the viral video on X and wrote, "Disturbing news from Pune -- a rickshaw driver was attacked in a shocking act of violence. Such incidents reflect the urgent need for stronger law and order and public safety measures. The accused must face strict action and justice must be delivered swiftly."