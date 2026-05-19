Pune: Man Brutally Attacked With Machete In Kondhwa, CCTV Footage Goes Viral | Sourced

Pune: A shocking incident of violence was reported from Pune’s Kondhwa area after a maulana was brutally attacked with a machete by a group of youths following a minor vehicle dispute. CCTV footage of the attack has gone viral on social media, creating fear and concern among local residents.

According to reports, the maulana was sitting on his vehicle when three to four youths suddenly approached him after an argument over a minor vehicle issue. The accused then allegedly attacked him brutally with a machete in full public view.

The CCTV footage reportedly shows the youths repeatedly assaulting the victim before fleeing from the spot. The attack allegedly created panic in the locality, with residents shocked by the level of violence seen openly on the streets.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The victim sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Police have launched an investigation into the case, and efforts are underway to identify and trace all the accused involved in the assault.

The incident has once again raised serious concerns over the growing number of violent crimes in Pune. Citizens have demanded strict action against the accused and stronger measures to ensure the safety and security of people in the city.