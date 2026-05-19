Pune: Communal Tension Flares In Kondhwa Following Dispute Between 2 Children Of Different Society | Video | file photo

Pune: Tension gripped the Kondhwa area of Pune after a minor dispute between two children allegedly escalated into a clash between two groups late at night. The incident reportedly took place around 12:30 am inside a residential society, where an argument between the children soon drew the intervention of elders from both sides, triggering a larger confrontation.

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According to eyewitnesses, the situation quickly intensified and allegedly took the shape of a communal clash between Hindu and Muslim groups. Stone pelting was also reported in the area, creating panic among local residents.



Following the incident, a large number of citizens gathered outside the police station and staged a road blockade protest, demanding strict action against those involved. The atmosphere in the locality remained tense for some time.

A heavy police bandobast was deployed in the area to prevent any further escalation. Amitesh Kumar personally reached the spot and monitored the situation. Police officials said timely intervention by the force helped bring the situation under control before it could spread further.



An investigation into the incident is currently underway, and police are reviewing CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts to identify those involved in the violence.