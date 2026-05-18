Pune Horror: Husband Allegedly Strangles Wife, Tries To Stage Murder As Suicide In Junnar | representational Image

Pune: A 35-year-old married woman was allegedly strangled to death by her husband in Pune district’s Junnar tehsil, with the accused later attempting to pass the murder off as a suicide, police said.

The incident took place on Friday afternoon in Nimgaon Tarf Mahalunge village and created panic in the area after details of the case emerged. The Junnar police have registered a murder case against the husband and taken him into custody.

Case Registered…

The deceased woman has been identified as Rupali Navnath Parkhe, a resident of Nimgaon Tarf Mahalunge. Her brother, Vikas Vasant Pawar from Ballalwadi, lodged a complaint at the Junnar Police Station (under the Pune Rural Police Force).

According to the complaint, Rupali’s husband, Navnath Bajirao Parkhe, 43, allegedly took her to a cattle shed on their farm around 1.30 pm on Friday. Police said he allegedly strangled her with his hands during a dispute.

Accused Tried To Alter Evidence…

After the murder, the accused allegedly tried to destroy evidence by tying a rope around her neck and hanging the body from an iron pipe inside the shed to make it appear like a case of suicide by hanging.

News of the incident spread quickly in the village, drawing a large number of local residents to the spot. After receiving information, Junnar police immediately reached the scene and carried out a panchnama. The body was later sent for a post-mortem examination.

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Police Suspicion…

Police suspect the crime may have been triggered by doubts over the woman’s character, though officials said the exact motive is still under investigation.

A case has been registered at the Junnar police station. The complaint registration process was completed by Assistant Police Inspector More, while further investigation is being carried out by Assistant Police Inspector Gatkul.