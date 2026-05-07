Pune Horror: Husband Stabs Pregnant Wife After She Refuses To Have Sexual Intercourse

Shirgaon Parandwadi Police Station (Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pune: A shocking case has come forward in the Maval tehsil of Pune District, where a husband strangled his wife and attempted to murder her by stabbing her with a knife because she refused to have sexual intercourse.

The incident took place around 12:45 AM on Wednesday (May 6) at Urse village in Maval tehsil. The police have arrested the accused.

Complaint Filed Against Husband…

The arrested husband has been identified as Nikhil Nandkumar Pawar (age 22, resident of Urse, Maval). The injured 24-year-old woman has lodged a complaint at the Shirgaon Police Station (under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate).

According to the information provided by the police, the accused Nikhil and his wife, the complainant, live in a rented house in Urse village in Maval tehsil. They run a vegetable-selling business. The complainant is three months pregnant.

Tried To Kill Her Because…

At midnight on Wednesday, the complainant refused to have sexual intercourse with Nikhil, as she is pregnant. Enraged by this, Nikhil strangled her and attempted to kill her by stabbing her in various parts of her body with a knife.

The injured woman has been admitted to the General Hospital in Talegaon. Her condition is currently stable. The police have arrested the accused, Nikhil. The court has remanded him to police custody for two days. The Shirgaon police are conducting further investigation.