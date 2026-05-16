Pune Lift Argument Turns Brutal: Woman Slapped, Kicked; Man Later Hits Her With Bucket In Viral Video | X @venom1s

A CCTV video from a residential building in Pune has gone viral on social media, showing a minor argument between a woman and a young man near a lift escalating into a physical altercation. The video was shared on X on May 15.

According to the video circulating online, the incident began when the young man exited the lift and accidentally bumped into the woman who was standing nearby. What started as a brief verbal exchange intensified within moments, leading to a scuffle in the building premises.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The situation escalated after the initial accidental collision, with the woman slapping the man, to which he initially did not react. Some moments passed, and after an exchange of heated words, a second attempt to slap him followed, which missed. The confrontation then intensified as the man pushed her away, after which the woman attempted to strike him again.

The situation then turned more violent, as the boy slapped the girl hard, severely shocking her. In a fit of rage, he grabbed her by her shoulders, attacked her with his knees, and hit her on her stomach. He later pushed her onto the ground.

The girl was clearly shocked and lay traumatised on the floor, but her ordeal was far from over. The boy went and grabbed a bucket nearby, took hold of the pleading woman’s hand, and hit her on the head with it while she tried to stop him. He also kicked her on her waist and pulled her by her hair in anger.

The CCTV footage, which is being widely shared online, has sparked strong reactions on social media, with many users expressing concern over rising aggression and a lack of restraint in everyday disputes.

Disclaimer: FPJ does not vouch for the authenticity of the video.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/