'Monster Must Die A Slow Death': Woman Captures Man Raping Stray Dog At Night In Delhi's Shahdara, Accused Brutally Beatan By Mob Next Day - VIDEO

A disturbing incident from Delhi’s Shahdara area has sparked widespread outrage online after an animal rights activist shared videos allegedly showing a man sexually abusing a stray dog late at night. The footage, posted on Instagram by animal activist Renu Kaur, quickly went viral, prompting strong reactions from social media users and animal welfare advocates across the country.

According to Kaur, the video captured the accused engaging in sexual assault against a helpless stray dog when the streets were largely empty. She claimed that the footage served as evidence of repeated abuse carried out when no one was around to intervene. In her posts, Kaur further alleged that the man had a history of predatory behaviour and accused him of luring women and minor girls to his apartment under suspicious circumstances, though these allegations are yet to be independently verified by authorities.

As outrage spread online, another video surfaced showing local residents confronting the accused. The clip allegedly shows an angry mob assaulting the man before parading him through nearby streets. While many social media users expressed anger and demanded strict punishment, others raised concerns about mob justice and urged authorities to handle the matter through legal channels.

Kaur later stated that the accused was handed over to police officials and that a formal complaint had been registered. Authorities have not yet released an official statement detailing the charges, but the incident has intensified conversations around animal cruelty laws and public accountability.

The case also triggered heated debate on X (formerly Twitter), where users reacted strongly to both the alleged crime and the public response. One user wrote that the incident reflected a troubling moral decline in society, arguing that acts of violence against animals must be condemned unequivocally and punished under the law.

Animal welfare activists say the incident highlights the urgent need for stricter enforcement of animal protection laws and faster legal action in cases involving cruelty against stray animals. As the investigation proceeds, many are calling for justice through due process while emphasizing that vigilantism cannot replace lawful accountability.