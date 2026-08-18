Pune-Kolhapur-Pune Special Train To Run Daily As ‘Daily Express’ From August 20 | Representative image

Karad: The Pune-Kolhapur-Pune special train will now operate as a regular daily service from August 20, providing greater convenience to traders, employees and other passengers travelling between the two cities.

Central Railway has approved the conversion of special train numbers 01023/01024 into regular services numbered 11419/11420, to be operated as the Pune-Kolhapur Express.

Train No. 11419 will depart from Pune at 9.40 pm every day from August 20 and reach Kolhapur at 5.08 am the following morning. In the return direction, Train No. 11420 will leave Kolhapur at 9.50 pm and arrive in Pune at 5.10 am the next day.

The train will stop at Saswad Road, Jejuri, Nira, Lonand, Wathar, Satara, Koregaon, Rahimatpur, Targaon, Masur, Karad, Takari, Kirloskarwadi, Bhilwadi, Sangli, Miraj, Jaysingpur, Hatkanangale, Rukadi and Vilawade.

The regular service will comprise one AC two-tier coach, four AC three-tier coaches, seven sleeper coaches, four general second-class coaches, one second-class-cum-guard brake van and one generator car.

Central Railway has advised passengers to check the updated timetable and stoppages on the official railway website or through the NTES app. Tickets can also be booked through the RailOne app. Passengers have been asked to take note of the change in train numbers.

Demand to Restore Sahyadri Express

Meanwhile, passengers from western Maharashtra have renewed their demand for the immediate restoration of the Sahyadri Express, which previously connected Kolhapur with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai.

The service was suspended during the Covid-19 pandemic and has not been restored even after regular train services resumed. Passengers say the continued closure has caused inconvenience to people travelling between Kolhapur and Mumbai, particularly those travelling for work and business.

Passenger groups have urged Central Railway to restart the Sahyadri Express at the earliest. They have also warned of a strong agitation, including a possible rail roko, if the demand is not addressed.

The development of a daily Pune-Kolhapur service has been welcomed by passengers, but travellers from western Maharashtra continue to press for a direct rail connection between Kolhapur and Mumbai.