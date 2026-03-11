Pune: Kharadi Residents Raise Alarm Over Toxic Smoke From Debris Dump On PMC Garden Plot - VIDEO | Sourced

Residents of Kharadi have raised serious concerns after construction debris was dumped for nearly a year on a Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) plot reserved for a public garden, raising the ground level of the land by nearly 15 feet.

About a month ago, a fire broke out within the piled debris. Since then, toxic smoke and fumes have been continuously coming out from the site, causing distress to nearby residents. Although the fire brigade has been called several times, the smoke has not completely subsided and continues to enter surrounding residential buildings.

Akshay Poorey, Joint Secretary, Kharadi Residential Welfare, said, "For the past 20 days, we have been repeatedly raising the issue with PMC officials, the local corporator and the police, demanding immediate removal of the debris and a permanent solution to the problem. Senior citizens in our area are facing breathing difficulties, while children are also experiencing discomfort due to the toxic fumes. Kharadi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) has already reached 136, which falls under the 'Unhealthy for sensitive groups' category. We want the authorities to take urgent action to clear the debris and restore the plot to its intended purpose as a garden."

Prashanta Das, a resident of Kharadi, said, "A year ago, it was almost one acre of land full of trees and greenery. Then we started noticing big trucks coming and dumping debris on the land. Initially, we thought the land was owned by a builder. The dumping continued, raising the ground level of the land by nearly 15 feet. Then they started levelling the dumping ground and construction began. 20 days back, there was a big fire inside the debris, and around 7–8 fire brigade vehicles were called to douse the fire. Despite multiple efforts to douse the fire completely, smoke can still be seen coming out from the debris dumped beneath the new construction going on. Later, we discovered that the land belongs to PMC and is officially reserved as a garden plot. The smoke is affecting several nearby housing societies, including Marvel Citrine, Gulmohar Privilege, Arunaaren and Forest Edge. A school located adjacent to the site has also been impacted, as fumes are entering the premises. We want the authorities to look into the matter as our lives are in grave danger due to exposure to toxic air."

Prabha Karpe, Chairman of Kharadi Residential Welfare, said, "We have been continuously following up with the authorities. PMC officials guided us to the ward officials. We even wrote a letter to the police and ward officials demanding that the debris be removed completely. We were told by the authorities that they are aware of the situation, but they won't be able to remove the debris completely. We are troubled that the greens, which were supposed to provide us with fresh air, are now being destroyed, and that too by a private contractor. Our children and elderly people are suffering. If our demands are not heard, we will protest on the roads. We need a solution."

Meanwhile, Assistant Municipal Commissioner Sanjay Pol said, "The fire has already been doused. The smoke is coming out because the materials are still hot enough to continue evaporating the water for a short time, which results in smoke. We have also assured the residents that there will be no smoke coming out as the fire is completely out. There is no construction happening on the plot by any private contractor or dealer. The debris was dumped to level up the surface to make the garden as proposed by the PMC."