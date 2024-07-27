Pune: Kamala Nehru Hospital Doctors Give New Lease Of Life To Preterm Baby | Sourced

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC)-run Kamala Nehru Hospital (KNH) doctors have given a new lease of life to a male baby born at 29 weeks of gestation. The baby made a remarkable recovery after facing severe health challenges. Born with partial steroid cover and to an Rh-negative mother, the baby was intubated and placed on a mechanical ventilator immediately after birth due to respiratory distress syndrome.

The baby received one dose of surfactant and began receiving small amounts of feed on the second day after birth, which was gradually increased as tolerated. Due to neonatal jaundice, phototherapy was administered. On the eighth day, the baby was successfully removed from the ventilator.

Despite suffering from acute kidney injury caused by nephrotoxic antibiotics, the baby recovered with appropriate hydration and the removal of the drugs. Kangaroo Mother Care (KMC) was initiated within the second week, and the baby transitioned to full OGT feeds by the 11th day and was off oxygen support by the 15th day.

Physiotherapy and oromotor stimulation commenced on the 18th day, contributing to adequate daily weight gain supported by KMC and milk fortifiers. Oral feeds began on the 23rd day, and by the 28th day, the baby was on full spoon feeds. Regular retinal and cranial ultrasounds returned normal results.

A team of paediatrician Dr Smita Sangade, medical superintendent Dr Prashant Bothe, and nursing staff at the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) provided neonatal support.

Dr Sangade said, “The baby exhibited a persistent fast heartbeat, leading to a 2D Echo which revealed mild pulmonary hypertension, for which oral sildenafil was prescribed. By the 35th day, the baby was breastfeeding well and was discharged home on the 40th day with a discharge weight of 2 kg. At the time of discharge, the baby was hemodynamically stable, on room air, and breastfeeding on demand.”