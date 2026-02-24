Pune: Junnar Forest Department Cracks Down On Poaching; Accused Arrested With Leopard, Soft-Shelled Turtle | Sourced

In a major crackdown on wildlife poaching, the Junnar Forest Division has arrested a man for allegedly hunting a leopard and a soft-shelled turtle, both protected species under Indian wildlife laws.

Acting on a tip-off, forest officials on February 22 conducted a raid and apprehended Laxman Sakharam Pawar (39), a resident of Dudhadewadi, Ghotawade in Raigad district.

The accused was found in possession of a dead leopard and a soft-shelled turtle. Hunting equipment used in the crime was also seized from him. A case has been registered under Sections 9, 39 and 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 at Shikrapur Round under Shirur Forest Range.

Forest officials said that efforts are underway to trace other suspects believed to be involved in the offence. Further investigation is being carried out by the Forest Range Officer, Shirur.

The accused was produced before the Judicial Magistrate Court, Shirur, on February 23. The court has remanded him to two days of forest custody for further investigation.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Ashish Thackeray, Conservator of Forests, Pune, who said, "Species such as the leopard and the soft-shelled turtle are included in Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, which provides the highest level of protection. Hunting of these animals is a cognizable and non-bailable offence. The law prescribes imprisonment of up to seven years along with a fine of up to ₹25,000 for those found guilty."

Prashant Khade, Sub-Conservator of Forests, Junnar; Smita Rajhans, Assistant Conservator of Forests (Vasani), Junnar; and Nilkanth Gavane, Forest Range Officer, Shirur, were also present in the operation.

The action was supported by Forester Gauri Hingne and forest guards Pramod Patil, Sopan Anasune, Narayan Rathod, Ganesh Zirpe, Jalindar Sanap, along with other staff members of the Shirur Forest Range Office.

Forest officials have appealed to citizens to report any information related to wildlife crimes and warned that strict action will be taken against those found involved in such illegal activities.