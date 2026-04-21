Pune: Journalist Rohan Kadam Surrenders In Budhwar Peth ‘Sting Operation’ Video Case

Pune: ‘Jai Maharashtra’ Journalist Rohan Kadam Among 4 Booked For Non-Consensual Filming In Budhwar Peth | FPJ photo

Pune: Absconding journalist Rohan Kadam has surrendered before the police in connection with a case of allegedly filming an obscene video of a woman in a lodge in Budhwar Peth.

Police said Kadam had been on the run for several days after an FIR was registered against him at the Vishrambaug Police Station (under the Pune City Police Commissionerate). The case has been filed under provisions related to voyeurism and common intention.

According to investigators, Kadam travelled to Goa while he was absconding. Officials confirmed that his movements during this period are being verified as part of the probe. Over the last three days, he had been reporting daily to the police station before finally surrendering. Police said he has admitted to recording the video.

The incident dates back to 8th April, when Kadam and three others allegedly booked a room at a lodge in Budhwar Peth under the pretext of conducting a sting operation. A woman later complained that she was secretly filmed while changing clothes in an adjacent room.

The woman confronted Kadam after noticing suspicious activity. When questioned, he reportedly gave unclear answers and refused to show his phone. He allegedly claimed that he and his associates were journalists carrying out a sting operation.

‘Investigation Is Ongoing’

An FIR was subsequently registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police said Kadam was also assaulted by locals when he allegedly tried to flee from the spot.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Krushikesh Rawale said the investigation is ongoing and all angles are being examined. He added that further action will be taken based on findings.

The case has triggered strong reactions from media bodies and political leaders. The Pune Union of Working Journalists condemned the incident and sought strict action, stating it does not support any wrongdoing by journalists.

Allegations By Rupali Patil Thombre…

Separately, NCP leader Rupali Patil Thombre alleged that the so-called sting operation was part of a conspiracy to defame her. She claimed that the act was carried out under a contract and said she would provide more details to the police.

Meanwhile, journalist Vaibhav Sonawane has approached the Pune Police Commissioner, denying any connection to the case. He alleged that false information linking him to the incident is being circulated on social media and demanded an investigation into the source of these claims.

Police said the probe is underway and more details are expected as the investigation progresses.