Pune: Joint Commissioner Of Police Sandeep Karnik Transferred To Nashik

Pune Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Karnik has been appointed as the Police Commissioner of Nashik, according to an order issued by the home department of the state government on Tuesday. The current Nashik Police Commissioner Ankush Shinde has been transferred to the post of Special Inspector General of Police, VIP Security Division of the State Intelligence Department.

Karnik took over in April 2022

Sandeep Karnik took over as the Joint Commissioner of Police in Pune in April 2022, following the transfer of Dr Ravindra Shisve to the State Human Rights Commission in Mumbai.

Prior to his Pune assignment, Karnik had served as the Superintendent of Pune Rural.

As Karnik assumes the role of Nashik Police Commissioner, Shinde has been relocated to Mumbai. The appointment of the new Joint Commissioner of Police for Pune is pending, and an official announcement regarding this appointment is awaited.

Jalna SP transferred

Yesterday, the Maharashtra government transferred Jalna Superintendent of Police Tushar Joshi, who was on compulsory leave after the lathicharge on Maratha quota agitators there on September 1, to the Crime Investigation Department (CID), Pune as SP.

He was among several SP-rank officers who were transferred by the state home department on Monday.

The lathicharge in Antarwali Sarati in Jalna had brought the Maratha quota agitation to centrestage of Maharashtra politics, resulting in sporadic incidents of violence in some parts of the state.

As per the orders of the state home department, Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Anuj Tare has been posted as SP of Washim, whereas Shrikant Dhiware has been made SP of Dhule.

IPS officer Vishal Singuri is the new SP of Amravati (Rural), while Mokshada Patil has been transferred from the post of SP, Railway Police, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad) and has been made Commandant of State Reserve Police Force in Mumbai, the order stated.

