 Maharashtra: Opposition Seeks Probe Into Claims Made By Former IPS Officer Against Dy CM Ajit Pawar Over 'Auctioning Police Land'
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, October 18, 2023, 11:02 AM IST
The government should probe allegations levelled by a former police officer against ministers, Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar demanded on Tuesday.

“In her autobiography, Madam Commissioner, the former IPS officer Meeran Borwankar has levelled allegations against ministers. The allegations involve cases related to land transfers. The government needs to ask a sitting judge to probe the claims,” Wadettiwar said.

“Borwankar hasn’t taken any names. But she has mentioned ‘guardian minister’, which clearly indicates a minister in the current government,” Wadettiwar said.

MPCC Chief Demands Ajit Pawar's Eviction As Guardian Minister

MPCC president Nana Patole also made a similar demand, but named Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and added that he should be relieved of his post.

Borwankar has said that the then guardian minister had decided to hand over a three-acre piece of land to a developer. However, after listening to her side, the then home minister RR Patil supported her. The developer, Shahid Balwa, was accused in the 2G scam.

article-image
