Pune: Jagdish Mulik Backs Out from Wadgaon Sheri, Promised Legislative Council Position by Devendra Fadnavis

Pune: Is Jagdish Mulik Quitting BJP? Here's What You Need To Know

As it tackled the situation of rebellion in Kothrud, the BJP has handled the situation in Wadgaon Sheri Assembly Constituency very carefully. After the BJP gave an AB form to Jagdish Mulik, he went to fill out his nomination form on Tuesday; however, he took a step back and stopped the process after receiving a call from Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

After Mulik announced his decision, he received another call from Devendra Fadnavis, during which he was promised that he would soon be a member of the Legislative Council in the state.

In Pune's Wadgaon Sheri Assembly Constituency, a picture of a breakdown in the Mahayuti had emerged. While the current MLA from Ajit Pawar's party, Sunil Tingre, was announced as a candidate from this constituency, former BJP MLA Jagdish Mulik was also given an AB form by the party. He was preparing to file his nomination from the Wadgaon Sheri Constituency, leading to predictions of a "friendly fight" between the Grand Alliance in this area. However, Jagdish Mulik has now taken a U-turn.

Jagdish Mulik entered the field office in Yerwada to fill out the application after being given the AB form by the BJP. But before filing the nomination form, he received a call from Devendra Fadnavis, prompting him to take a U-turn.

Jagdish Mulik then announced that he would not file the application form as he wants to help bring the Mahayuti government once again.

Hundreds of supporters who came with Jagdish Mulik became upset as he announced this. They shouted slogans outside the field office, urging him to fill out the form, saying they were with him.

"Devendra Fadnavis called while I was filling out the form and ordered me to stop the process. After that, we halted the form-filling process. I am thankful to the party and its leaders for giving me official candidacy from the BJP; I will follow the orders given to me by the party. I am a loyal worker of the BJP," he noted.

Thus, the official Mahayuti candidate for Wadgaon Sheri is Sunil Tingre from Ajit Pawar's party. Tingre was accused of pressuring the police in the Porsche accident, and his candidacy was surrounded by controversy. However, his name was included in the second candidate list by the Ajit Pawar faction. After that, Jagdish Mulik met with Devendra Fadnavis again. From the beginning, the BJP had insisted on retaining the Wadgaon Sheri Assembly Constituency. Following this, Jagdish Mulik was given an AB form by the BJP. However, when he went to fill out the form, he received a call from Fadnavis, which led him to stop the form-filling process.