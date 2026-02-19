Pune: India’s History Would Have Been Different Without Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Says CM Devendra Fadnavis At Shiv Jayanti Event On Shivneri Fort

Pune: India’s History Would Have Been Different Without Shivaji Maharaj, Says CM Devendra Fadnavis At Shiv Jayanti Event On Shivneri Fort | Sourced

Pune: A state-level grand celebration took place on the occasion of Shiv Jayanti at the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at the Shivneri fort in the Junnar Tehsil of Pune District. While speaking on the 396th birth anniversary of Maharaj, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s path is the true path to all-around development.

“The path shown by Chhatrapati Shivraya is the true path to all-round development. To present the ideal of his work to the world, the 400th birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will be celebrated on a grand, global scale in 2030,” asserted Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

He was speaking at the Shiv Janmotsav (Birth Anniversary) ceremony organised at Fort Shivneri. The event was attended by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister and Pune District Guardian Minister Sunetra Pawar, Cultural Affairs Minister Adv. Ashish Shelar, Junnar MLA Sharad Sonawane, actor Riteish Deshmukh, and several high-ranking administration and police officials.

Highlighting that India’s history and geography would have been different without Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, CM Fadnavis noted that while many kings worked under Mughal dominance, Shivaji, who was shaped by his mother, Rajmata Jijau, established Swarajya (self-rule) for the people. He united people from all walks of life and emphasised that “This is not my kingdom, but the kingdom of the people.”

Fadnavis noted how Maharaj’s administration prioritised equality, respect, justice, and the safety of women, ensuring a system where farmers were content and oppression was non-existent.

The Chief Minister also praised Maharaj’s visionary governance, noting he abolished nearly 50 types of taxes to create a simplified system, planned for water and forest conservation, and built sea forts to thwart maritime invasions.

Global Recognition and Conservation

Devendra Fadnavis mentioned that through the Prime Minister’s initiative, 12 forts of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, including Shivneri, have been nominated as World Heritage Sites. He said that 27 countries have unanimously granted approval for this.

During the event, Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar accepted the relevant certificate. Fadnavis further stated that the government has decided to make all forts in the state free from encroachments.

‘We Will Build A Powerful Maharashtra Following Shivraya’s Ideals’ - Eknath Shinde

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde described Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as a legendary figure whose vision of Swarajya continues to inspire good governance. He expressed his determination to build a powerful and self-respecting Maharashtra.

He noted that Maharaj implemented concepts of water management, economics, and environmental protection 400 years ago. He announced that a fort cleaning and conservation drive would be launched to mark the birth centenary of Balasaheb Thackeray. Referring to the “Ladki Bahin” scheme, he stated the government is empowering women while preserving the tradition of respecting them, as taught by Maharaj.

‘Shivneri Fort: A Source of Inspiration for Thought and Action’ – Sunetra Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar stated that for the late Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, Shivneri was not just a historical site but a place of inspiration. Through his initiative, the ‘Fort Shivneri Development Plan’ was realised, providing necessary funds for the area’s holistic growth.

She highlighted that the government is working rapidly on memorials in Agra (to witness Maharaj’s valour), Panipat (Maratha Valour Memorial), and the development of the Samadhi sites of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj at Tulapur and Vadu Budruk. She reiterated that the state government is committed to the all-round development of Maharashtra based on the concept of ‘Rayateche Rajya’ (People’s Rule).

Highlights of the Ceremony

- Traditional Rituals: Women in traditional attire sang the Palna (cradle song) describing the greatness of Shivraya.

- Honours: A police band played the National Anthem and the state song, ‘Garja Maharashtra Majha', followed by a 21-gun salute.

- Cultural Programmes: Schoolchildren performed scenes from the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

- Awards: Chief Minister Fadnavis presented the ‘Shivner Bhushan’ awards to notable individuals, including the late Pankaj Waman (Progressive Farmer), Dr Vinod Sitaram Hande (Tata Cancer Hospital), Lieutenant Ajinkya Meher, Shivajirao Khaire (Former Panchayat Samiti Chairperson) and Sub-Lieutenant Shrutika Tathawade.

The event concluded with the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Ministers offering floral tributes to the statues of Bal Shivaji and Maa Jijau and carrying the palkhi of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s image.