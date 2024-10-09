Pune: Indian Meteorological Society To Organise 'Annual Monsoon Workshop 2024' On October 18 – All You Need To Know | Screens

The Indian Meteorological Society (IMS) Pune Chapter, in association with Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), is going to conduct an 'Annual Monsoon Workshop 2024' on October 18.

The IMS is dedicated to promoting meteorological and allied sciences, disseminating knowledge to both the scientific community and the public, and applying these sciences to various sectors such as agriculture, irrigation, power development, and public health.

This workshop aims to bring together experts, researchers, students, and policymakers from various academic and professional institutions to discuss the latest advancements in understanding the atmosphere-ocean processes and the extreme weather events associated with the Indian monsoons.

This year, the workshop will focus on the unusual summer monsoon, the outlook of the North East Monsoon, and the extreme weather patterns of 2024.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, KS Hosalikar, Head of IMD Pune, said, "This annual monsoon workshop is a flagship programme in Pune and has been organised for many decades. This workshop was usually conducted in April every year, but this year we are conducting it in October because we received strong input from the attendees that it should be conducted when the monsoon has just finished, as memories are fresh. This workshop is jointly conducted with SPPU, IMD Pune, CDAC, and IITM."

The workshop will cover a range of topics related to the 2024 monsoon season. Discussions will focus on the overall performance of the monsoon across the country, including its strengths and challenges, as well as the distribution of rainfall. Participants will examine the monsoon's impact on various sectors such as water resources, power generation, and heat conditions. The accuracy of seasonal forecasts will be evaluated, along with an assessment of the monsoon's onset and withdrawal. The workshop will also address necessary improvements in weather forecasting and its effectiveness, particularly in relation to agricultural practices like seed sowing. Additionally, broader issues such as climate change and its consequences, including landslides, will be part of the discourse.