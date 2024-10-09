 Pune: Indian Meteorological Society To Organise 'Annual Monsoon Workshop 2024' On October 18 – All You Need To Know
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Indian Meteorological Society To Organise 'Annual Monsoon Workshop 2024' On October 18 – All You Need To Know

Pune: Indian Meteorological Society To Organise 'Annual Monsoon Workshop 2024' On October 18 – All You Need To Know

The IMS is dedicated to promoting meteorological and allied sciences, disseminating knowledge to both the scientific community and the public, and applying these sciences to various sectors such as agriculture, irrigation, power development, and public health

Indu BhagatUpdated: Wednesday, October 09, 2024, 12:34 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Indian Meteorological Society To Organise 'Annual Monsoon Workshop 2024' On October 18 – All You Need To Know | Screens

The Indian Meteorological Society (IMS) Pune Chapter, in association with Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), is going to conduct an 'Annual Monsoon Workshop 2024' on October 18.

The IMS is dedicated to promoting meteorological and allied sciences, disseminating knowledge to both the scientific community and the public, and applying these sciences to various sectors such as agriculture, irrigation, power development, and public health.

Read Also
Good News For Punekars: International Flights To Start Soon As Decks Cleared For Pune Airport Runway...
article-image

This workshop aims to bring together experts, researchers, students, and policymakers from various academic and professional institutions to discuss the latest advancements in understanding the atmosphere-ocean processes and the extreme weather events associated with the Indian monsoons.

This year, the workshop will focus on the unusual summer monsoon, the outlook of the North East Monsoon, and the extreme weather patterns of 2024.

FPJ Shorts
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming: Vidya Pushes Abhira & Asks Her To Stay Away From 'Bahu' Ruhi, Armaan Asks Her To BEHAVE
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming: Vidya Pushes Abhira & Asks Her To Stay Away From 'Bahu' Ruhi, Armaan Asks Her To BEHAVE
RITES Shares Shoot 9% After Bagging Major Deal With UAE-Based Etihad Rail
RITES Shares Shoot 9% After Bagging Major Deal With UAE-Based Etihad Rail
PM Modi Meets Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, Congratulates Him For Historic Win
PM Modi Meets Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, Congratulates Him For Historic Win
Anil Ambani-Led Reliance Power Stock Bounces Back With 5% Surge; Check For More Details
Anil Ambani-Led Reliance Power Stock Bounces Back With 5% Surge; Check For More Details

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, KS Hosalikar, Head of IMD Pune, said, "This annual monsoon workshop is a flagship programme in Pune and has been organised for many decades. This workshop was usually conducted in April every year, but this year we are conducting it in October because we received strong input from the attendees that it should be conducted when the monsoon has just finished, as memories are fresh. This workshop is jointly conducted with SPPU, IMD Pune, CDAC, and IITM."

Read Also
Pune: Collector Dr Suhas Diwase Advocates Voter Awareness through SVEEP to Boost Turnout in Upcoming...
article-image

The workshop will cover a range of topics related to the 2024 monsoon season. Discussions will focus on the overall performance of the monsoon across the country, including its strengths and challenges, as well as the distribution of rainfall. Participants will examine the monsoon's impact on various sectors such as water resources, power generation, and heat conditions. The accuracy of seasonal forecasts will be evaluated, along with an assessment of the monsoon's onset and withdrawal. The workshop will also address necessary improvements in weather forecasting and its effectiveness, particularly in relation to agricultural practices like seed sowing. Additionally, broader issues such as climate change and its consequences, including landslides, will be part of the discourse.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: After Dry Fruits and Mithai Robbery Incident in Pune, Thieves Steal Liquor ₹40,000 and...

VIDEO: After Dry Fruits and Mithai Robbery Incident in Pune, Thieves Steal Liquor ₹40,000 and...

Express Trains To Halt At Kirloskarwadi & Sangli; Nagpur-Pune, Nagpur-Solapur Special Trains...

Express Trains To Halt At Kirloskarwadi & Sangli; Nagpur-Pune, Nagpur-Solapur Special Trains...

Pune Video: Girl Dies After Wheel of Concrete Mixer Truck Crushes Her Head Near Kothrud Bus Stand

Pune Video: Girl Dies After Wheel of Concrete Mixer Truck Crushes Her Head Near Kothrud Bus Stand

Central Railway's Pune Division Earns ₹184.90 Crore Revenue In September

Central Railway's Pune Division Earns ₹184.90 Crore Revenue In September

Pune: Indian Meteorological Society To Organise 'Annual Monsoon Workshop 2024' On October 18 – All...

Pune: Indian Meteorological Society To Organise 'Annual Monsoon Workshop 2024' On October 18 – All...