Pune: Collector Dr Suhas Diwase Advocates Voter Awareness through SVEEP to Boost Turnout in Upcoming Elections |

Pune Collector Dr. Suhas Diwase on Tuesday said that in order to increase the percentage of voting in all assembly constituencies in the Pune district, voter awareness should be conducted through the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation program (SVEEP). He emphasized that to specifically enhance voting percentages in urban constituencies, there should be a focus on voter awareness in cooperative housing societies.



He was speaking at the SVEEP review meeting held at the collector's office. The Chief Executive Officer of Zila Parishad, Santosh Patil, Deputy Commissioner of the Election Department of Pune Municipal Corporation, Mahesh Patil, Deputy Commissioner of the Divisional Commissioner Office, Nilima Dhaygude, Deputy Collector of SVEEP Management, Archana Tambe, and Deputy District Election Officer, Meenal Kalskar, were also present.

District's performance in Lok Sabha Polls

In the last Lok Sabha elections, the district performed well in increasing voter registration and voting percentages. Diwase credited it to the effective voter awareness efforts that contributed to a rise in voting percentages in urban constituencies during the Lok Sabha elections and said that there was a need to continue these initiatives to ensure even higher voter turnout in the upcoming assembly elections.



He further highlighted that awareness-raising at the level of Voter Registration Officers has resulted in a positive response to voter registration, increasing the total number of voters in the district to 8,647,000. Consequently, Pune district has become the district with the highest number of voters in the state.



Similar to the Lok Sabha elections, polling stations have been established in large housing societies this time as well. Dr. Diwase indicated that measures have been taken to ensure that each polling station accommodates around 1,200 voters to avoid queues. Additionally, efforts have been made to ensure that voters' names appear at the nearest polling stations, allowing family members to vote together.

He also said that voter registration can be completed up to 10 days after the commencement of nomination filing. Housing societies should inform their members, and efforts should be made to fill out application forms. He stressed the importance of ensuring that no eligible citizen, including newly shifted tenants and newly married women, is deprived of voter registration.



The 'Know Your Polling Station' initiative was implemented during the Lok Sabha elections to inform voters about their polling locations. Dr. Diwase suggested that this initiative should be widely publicized at each polling station level, through the Home Builders Association, and at other venues. Housing societies should assist their members in finding their names in the electoral roll and provide them with information about their polling stations. The District Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies, along with all Deputy Registrars of City Cooperative Societies and their subordinate officers, should coordinate with housing societies.



He also recommended that various activities be undertaken to increase voter turnout in constituencies with low turnout during the Lok Sabha elections. For this purpose, voter awareness should be conducted in coordination with the Group Development Officer and the Panchayat Committees, as well as various departments. Dr. Diwase encouraged all students to motivate their parents to fill out the voting resolution form.



During the Lok Sabha elections, an innovative campaign for senior voters over 80 years of age received a positive response. He suggested that this campaign be further improved, and if housing societies provide information about elderly voters in their institutions, wheelchairs can be arranged accordingly. There are also plans to establish polling stations in old age homes.



Dr. Diwase proposed holding meetings with industrial establishments to encourage their workers to vote. He appealed to the Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporations to play their roles in voter awareness through Self Help Groups. Voter registration officers, SVEEP nodal officers of assembly constituencies, and officers from various departments were present at this occasion.