 Pune: In Girish Bapat's passing, BJP lost third prominent sitting lawmaker in past four months
Wednesday, March 29, 2023
In Girish Bapat's passing on Wednesday, the Pune BJP leadership has suffered the loss of a third prominent sitting lawmaker in the past four months.

On December 22, 2022, the Kasba Peth sitting MLA Mukta Tilak had passed away; on January 3, Chinchwad sitting MLA Laxman Jagtap expired, followed by Bapat's passing today. 

A three-time Municipal Corporator of Pune Municipal Corporation and five-time MLA from the Kasba Peth assembly constituency of Pune, Bapat was first elected to the Lok Sabha in 2019.

Not keeping good health for some time, the senior leader was being treated at home but was re-admitted to the hospital today, where he passed away after a few hours, shocking political circles.

Bapat's last appearance was in Feb 

Bapat's last public appearance was on February 26 when he cast vote for the Kasba Peth Assembly bypoll sitting in a wheelchair with his nasal cannula on.

The Opposition then accused the BJP of playing with Bapat's health.

Despite his ill health, Bapat had addressed BJP workers briefly at Kesariwada.

The senior BJP leader enjoyed a good rapport with Opposition leaders as well and was looked upon as a mentor by many politicians from Pune district.

However, the BJP lost its bastion after 28 years to the Congress-Maha Vikas Aghadi's nominee Ravindra Dhangekar.

Condoling Bapat's death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was a humble and hardworking leader who served society diligently and worked extensively for the development of Maharashtra and was passionate about the growth of Pune.

"His passing away is saddening. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti," Modi tweeted.

