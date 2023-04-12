Pune: IMD issues yellow alert till April 15 for district | Anand Chaini

With a yellow alert for the Pune district, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rain in parts of the district till April 15.

The yellow alert indicates severely bad weather spanning several days. It also suggests that the weather could change for the worse, causing disruption in day-to-day activities.

As per IMD's forecast on April 12, "Along with the lightning, light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph is also very likely to occur in the district." Even last week, Pune city was lashed by unseasonal rain due to which farmers suffered losses.

Pune recorded the highest temperate of this month and year at 38.8 °C on April 12. However, the rain is expected to bring the mercury down marginally thereby proving some relief to the Punekars.

The warning has also been issued for several other districts in the state.

Normal rains this year

Meanwhile, the IMD on Tuesday predicted normal rainfall (96 per cent of the long-period average of 87 cm) in the country during the southwest monsoon season which is of great relief for the agriculture sector.

The IMD forecast came just a day after private agency Skymet Weather predicted "below-normal" monsoon rains (94 per cent of the long-period average) owing to the evolving El Nino conditions, which are generally associated with the weakening of monsoon winds and dry weather in India.

According to the IMD, rainfall between 96 per cent and 104 per cent of a 50-year average of 87 cm is considered 'normal'.

Rainfall less than 90 per cent of the long-period average is considered 'deficient', between 90 per cent and 95 per cent is 'below normal', between 105 per cent and 110 per cent is 'above normal' and more than 100 per cent is 'excess' precipitation.