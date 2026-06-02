Pune: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Thunderstorms And Rain; City Records Warmest May Nights In 12 Years

Pune: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Thunderstorms And Rain; City Records Warmest May Nights In 12 Year | Representative Image

Pune: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Pune and nearby areas from June 3 to June 5, forecasting thunderstorms, lightning and light rainfall. The alert comes after the city witnessed unusually hot weather throughout May, with both day and night temperatures remaining above normal.

According to IMD officials, Pune is likely to experience cloudy skies, thunderstorm activity and scattered showers over the next three days. Similar alerts have also been issued for parts of Central Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha.

Weather experts said the change is being caused by a western disturbance in the upper atmosphere along with moisture-laden winds from the Arabian Sea, creating favourable conditions for pre-monsoon thunderstorms across the region.

The alert follows an exceptionally warm May in Pune. IMD data showed that the city recorded its warmest May nights in at least 12 years. The Shivajinagar observatory reported an average minimum temperature of 24.12 degrees Celsius during the month, higher than the previous record of 23.9 degrees Celsius set in 2018.

Daytime temperatures also remained elevated, with Pune recording an average maximum temperature of 37.9 degrees Celsius in May, making it the hottest May since 2020. Experts attributed the prolonged heat to hot, dry winds and limited pre-monsoon rainfall activity.

Despite the rain forecast, temperatures continue to remain high. On Monday, Shivajinagar recorded 38.1 degrees Celsius, while Pashan was the hottest location in the city at 38.5 degrees Celsius. Weather officials said temperatures are expected to remain between 35 and 37 degrees Celsius through the week, even after the expected rainfall.

Meanwhile, the IMD has not yet announced a date for the arrival of the southwest monsoon in Maharashtra. Officials said the monsoon is expected to reach Kerala within the next few days, after which its progress towards Maharashtra will be assessed.

Residents have been advised to remain cautious during thunderstorm activity and follow weather updates issued by the IMD.