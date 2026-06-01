Pune: Water Supply to Remain Shut In Several Areas On June 4 Due To Gokhalenagar Pipeline Work; Check Affected Areas | Sourced

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced a one-day water supply shutdown in several parts of the city on Thursday, June 4, due to the connection work of the main water supply line at the Gokhalenagar MAPCO tank.

According to the Water Supply Department, water supply to areas served by the Gokhalenagar MAPCO and Chatushrungi tanks will remain completely suspended throughout the day on June 4. In addition, residents may experience delayed and low-pressure water supply on the morning of Friday, June 5.

The affected areas under the Gokhalenagar tank include Gokhalenagar, Aundh, Bopodi, Pune University, Law College Road, Bhamburda, BMCC Road, Bhosalenagar, Senapati Bapat Road, Bhandarkar Road, Prabhat Road, Paud Road, Sheela Vihar Colony, Vedanta Nagari, Kulashree Colony, Sahwas Society, Kshipra Society, Vitthal Mandir area, Gosavi Vasti, Karishma Society surroundings, Big Bazaar area, Mayur Colony, Karve Road, Nal Stop, Sahakar Nagar, Bharatnagar, Bharatkunj, Swapnamandir, Mangeshkar Hospital area, Vakil Nagar and adjoining localities.

Areas under the Chatushrungi tank that will be affected include Aundh, Bopodi, Bhoite Vasti, Pune University campus, Chikhalwadi, Khadki, Anand Park, Sanewadi, Ambedkar Colony, Sankalp Park, Sakal Nagar, Chavan Nagar, Abhimanshree Society, National Society, Sindh Society and Aundhgaon.

PMC officials have appealed to citizens in the affected areas to store sufficient water in advance and cooperate with the administration during the maintenance work.

Chief Engineer of the Water Supply Department stated that the connection work is necessary to strengthen the city's water distribution network and ensure improved water supply management in the future.