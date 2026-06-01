Pune: MIT-ADT University Launches School Of Artificial Intelligence, Opens Admissions For 2026-27 | Sourced

Pune: In a move aimed at preparing students for careers in the rapidly evolving artificial intelligence sector, MIT Art, Design and Technology (MIT-ADT) University has launched its School of Artificial Intelligence (SoAI) and opened admissions for its B.Tech programmes in Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning (AI & ML) and Artificial Intelligence & Data Science (AI & DS) for the academic year 2026-27.



The newly established school will offer a four-year undergraduate programme combining a strong computer science foundation with specialised training in emerging AI technologies. Students will have the option to pursue advanced studies in areas such as machine learning, data science, deep learning, computer vision, natural language processing, generative AI and intelligent systems.



University officials said the school will follow an AI-first learning model, enabling students to work on real-world datasets, live industry challenges and project-based learning from the first semester itself. A key feature of the programme will be its AI Practice School model, under which students will undertake long-duration industry immersions and work on live AI projects in collaboration with technology partners.





The curriculum has been developed in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and includes application-focused learning pathways in sectors such as healthcare, fintech, agritech and generative AI. The university also plans to introduce interdisciplinary electives in cloud computing, blockchain, quantum computing and human-computer interaction.



The School of Artificial Intelligence will be housed on MIT-ADT University's Loni Kalbhor campus and will feature dedicated AI laboratories, smart classrooms, advanced computing infrastructure and innovation spaces designed to support research and entrepreneurship.



Speaking at the launch, Vice-Chancellor Dr Rajesh S. said admissions for the AI & ML and AI & DS programmes are now open and invited students interested in emerging technologies to apply.





Prof. Dr Mangesh Karad, Executive President of MIT-ADT University, said the initiative reflects the university's commitment to developing AI professionals who combine technical expertise with ethical and responsible innovation.



"The School of Artificial Intelligence is our commitment to shaping the next generation of AI leaders who are technically brilliant, ethically grounded and socially responsible. We aim to create an ecosystem where innovation and responsibility go hand in hand," he said.