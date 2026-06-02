7 Candidates In Fray For Pune MLC Polls: Here's All You Need To Know | FPJ Photo

A total of seven candidates have entered the fray for the Pune seat in the June 18 Maharashtra Legislative Council polls. However, the main contest is expected to be between the NCP and the NCP-SP.

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The NCP has announced the candidature of Vikram Kakade, son of former Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kakade.

Vikram Kakade's candidature was announced after he and his father joined the NCP on Monday in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar and her sons, Parth Pawar and Jay Pawar.

Former NCP MLA Sunil Tingre, who is the party's city unit president, has also filed his nomination. There was speculation over whether his move was an act of rebellion. However, NCP spokesperson Umesh Patil said Kakade is the official candidate, while Tingre is a dummy candidate.

However, after filing his nomination papers, Tingre said it was not a dummy application. "I have filled out the form and submitted it. It's nothing like a dummy application. I don't want to comment on what others are saying. I will follow the decision made by the party," Tingre said.

The NCP-SP has nominated Shrikant Patil on behalf of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). He was appointed NCP-SP's Pune city chief earlier this year after Prashant Jagtap quit the party and joined the Congress. Patil's father is a former mayor of Pune and was elected to the Legislative Council from the Pune seat.

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) corporator Tushar Kamthe has also filed his nomination as a dummy candidate from the NCP-SP.

The other candidates are Umesh Mhetre (Independent), Pradip Kand (BJP/Independent) and Ranjeet Jare (Independent).

As per the poll schedule, scrutiny of nominations will take place on June 2, the last date for withdrawal is June 4, and votes will be counted on June 22.

Members of local self-government bodies comprise the electoral college for these polls.