Pune: Hurry Up! Last Two Days To Benefit From 75% Interest Rebate Under PMC Abhay Yojana

The Taxation and Tax Collection Department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has urged property tax defaulters to take advantage of the final two days of the Abhay Yojana, which offers a 75% waiver on the interest amount of outstanding property tax dues.

The scheme, introduced to encourage voluntary payment of pending taxes, was first implemented from November 15, 2025, to January 15, 2026, and later extended from January 16, 2026, to February 15, 2026.

The scheme is set to end on February 15, 2026.

The PMC has appealed to the maximum defaulters to clear their arrears and benefit from the interest relief.

Officials have warned that strict recovery action is being taken against defaulters under Chapter 8, Taxation Rule 42 of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act. So far, 188 properties have been sealed as part of the enforcement drive.

To facilitate citizens, PMC’s civic amenity centres will remain open till 8:00 PM on Saturday, February 14, and Sunday, February 15.

Deputy Commissioner and Head of the Taxation and Tax Collection Department, Ravi Pawar, appealed to property owners to cooperate with the civic body by voluntarily clearing their pending dues within the scheme period.