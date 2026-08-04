Pune Horror: Woman Booked For Pouring Fevikwik Into 9-Month-Old Nephew's Mouth Over Domestic Dispute In Lohegaon

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Pune: Lohegaon Police have registered a criminal case against a woman for allegedly pouring Fevikwik adhesive into the mouth of her nine-month-old nephew following a domestic dispute. The infant sustained serious injuries and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Sassoon General Hospital, officials said on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident took place around midnight on July 31 at Kalwad Vasti in Lohegaon. The complainant, Altaf Nabi Sheikh (39), alleged that his sister-in-law, Sania Sheikh, targeted his nine-month-old son, Ali, due to an ongoing family dispute.

Police said Altaf and his brother lived together and frequently argued over domestic issues. Allegedly taking advantage of the situation, Sania poured Fevikwik—an instant adhesive containing cyanoacrylate—into the infant's mouth. The chemical hardens rapidly on contact with moisture, causing severe injuries.

The incident came to light after the baby's mother, Zainab Sheikh, noticed that the child had started vomiting and that his lips appeared to be stuck together. Alarmed, she immediately informed her husband, who rushed the baby to Sassoon General Hospital, where he was admitted to the ICU.

Senior Police Inspector Manisha Patil said the baby's condition has improved and he is recovering.

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Police have also booked Riyaz Imam Halyal and Haji Malang Sheikh, both residents of Kandivali, Mumbai. According to the complaint, when Zainab confronted Sania about the incident, she allegedly threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed what had happened.

The complaint further alleges that Riyaz and Haji later arrived at the hospital and threatened the child's parents, warning them against filing a police complaint while claiming that the baby was fine.

A case has been registered at Lohegaon Police Station, and further investigation is underway.