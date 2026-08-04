Pune: Leopard Kills Pet Dog In Lohgaon, Residents Demand Immediate Forest Department Action | Video Screengrab - Representative

Pune: Fear has spread across Harantale Vasti in Lohgaon after a leopard allegedly killed a pet dog, raising fresh concerns over the increasing movement of wild animals in residential areas.

According to local residents, the leopard attacked and killed a pet dog belonging to Hemraj Khandve. The incident has left families worried, especially about the safety of children and other domestic animals.

Residents said leopard sightings have become more frequent in and around the locality, creating panic among people. Similar incidents have been reported in different parts of Pune district in recent months, adding to public concern over the growing number of leopard encounters near human settlements.

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Following the latest incident, locals urged the Forest Department to step up patrolling and closely monitor the leopard's movement. They have also requested officials to take immediate steps to prevent further attacks and ensure the safety of residents.

People in the area have appealed to the authorities for quick action and increased surveillance to reduce the risk of any untoward incident.