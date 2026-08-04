Pune: Retired Police Officer Files NC Complaint Against Security Guards Over Hotel Parking Dispute | Sourced

Pune: A retired police officer has lodged a non-cognisable (NC) complaint at Deccan Police Station against two security guards for allegedly abusing and threatening him during a parking dispute outside Amay Hotel near the Gokhale Institute on B.M.C.C. Road.

According to police, the incident took place around 7:30 am on August 2. The complainant, Bhanupratap Shankarrao Barge, a retired police officer and resident of Prabhat Road, alleged that he and his friends have been visiting the hotel for breakfast every Sunday for several years and usually park their vehicles in the hotel's designated parking area.

In his complaint, Barge stated that although space for around five vehicles was available inside the parking lot, the security guards refused to open the gate and repeatedly signalled that there was no parking available. When he got out of his vehicle and attempted to open the gate himself, the two guards allegedly rushed towards him.

Barge claimed that despite informing them that he was a retired police officer, one of the guards allegedly remarked, "So what if you are a police officer?" He further alleged that the guards abused him in obscene language, threatened him, and asked someone to "call the gunman." The complainant said he resisted their behaviour.

According to the complaint, the security guards later realised their mistake, apologised to him, and allegedly touched his feet seeking forgiveness. Barge also contacted their supervisor, Mahendra Bhosale, and informed him about the incident.

Based on the complaint, Deccan Police have registered a non-cognisable offence under Sections 351 and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for alleged criminal intimidation and intentional insult. Police have initiated the process of issuing notices to the accused under the relevant legal provisions.

As the case has been registered as a non-cognisable offence, the complainant has been advised to seek appropriate relief before the competent court, as per legal procedure.