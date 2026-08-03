Pune: Kerala Family Ordered Toxic Chemical 2 Months Before Suicidal Deaths In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Morwadi

Sant Tukaram Nagar Police Station (Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Fresh details have emerged in the suspected suicide of a Kerala family in Morwadi, with police revealing that the toxic chemical allegedly used to generate poisonous fumes was purchased online nearly two months before the incident, indicating that the act may have been planned well in advance.

Investigators said Vinod Pillai had allegedly ordered sodium nitrite, a hazardous chemical, online on June 1. Police are now seeking assistance from the Cyber Cell to examine the family's online activity and determine whether they had searched for information related to the chemical or methods of suicide. The mobile phones of all three family members have also been seized for forensic analysis.

The incident claimed the lives of Vinod Pillai, his wife Silja and their daughter Poornima. Vinod was declared dead after being brought to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial (YCM) Hospital on Saturday, while Silja and Poornima succumbed during treatment on Sunday.

According to police, the family allegedly generated toxic fumes by burning sodium nitrite with charcoal inside their apartment. They were found unconscious on Saturday morning after Silja failed to report for work, prompting colleagues to visit the flat.

Police have recovered a handwritten suicide note from the apartment. In the note, Vinod allegedly stated that the family was ending their lives voluntarily due to financial distress and that no one should be held responsible for their deaths.

Financial Distress: The Reason For Drastic Steps?

The investigation has also revealed that the family had shifted to a rented apartment in Morwadi around three years ago after selling their flat in Nehru Nagar. Police suspect mounting financial difficulties may have driven the family to take the extreme step. However, investigators are also examining whether they faced any harassment or pressure from moneylenders or any other person.

Vinod was an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad, while Silja worked as a coordinator at a private school in Pimpri-Chinchwad. Their daughter, Poornima, was pursuing a degree in computer science.

Sant Tukaram Nagar Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and said the investigation is continuing from all angles.