Pune Homes Struggle With Muddy Tap Water; PMC Responds With Advisory | FPJ Photos

Heavy rains in Pune and the accumulation of water in dams have resulted in a muddy water supply for the city. Citizens are raising concerns over contaminated drinking water, with many relying on packaged drinking water.

Residents claim that despite purification processes, the water remains muddy, causing concern and confusion about using it due to fears of waterborne diseases.

Manju Devi, a resident of Uttamnagar, said, “We have been getting muddy water in our taps for the past two or three days. We are using boiled water, but it still looks dirty even after filtration, so we are purchasing drinking water from the market. We need to be extra cautious, especially for elderly people, as contaminated water can lead to various diseases."

Read Also Pune Content Creator, Wife Harassed By Drunk Men In Yerwada

Aanu, a resident of Warje, said, “The floods in Pune have increased traffic woes, electricity problems, and now water supply issues. This monsoon has brought a lot of trouble for us, but I think the civic body's inaction is to blame for these issues, not the monsoon. We are getting muddy water in our taps. I have sent my kids to school without bathing them because the water is contaminated, which can lead to skin problems and itching. The civic body should be prepared in advance to deal with adverse situations."

Nandkumar Jagtap, Head, Water Supply Department, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), said, “The heavy rains have increased the turbidity of the water. PMC machinery can handle water turbidity up to 150 NTU, but due to the rains, the turbidity has now reached 200-300 NTU, which is beyond control and thus muddy water is coming up in taps. This will continue for another seven days, and after that, the issue will be resolved. People are advised to use alum in the water, which will help the mud and dirt particles to gradually settle down. They can then boil the water before use.”

Avinash Bhondave, a health expert, stated, "Contaminated water can cause jaundice, typhoid, and gastrointestinal diseases. Currently, there are cases of chikungunya, dengue, and typhoid in the city, along with an increase in vomiting and diarrhoea cases."

PMC advisory regarding the usage of water:

- Boil and cool drinking water before use.

- Avoid using water from unused wells for drinking.

- Clean underground water tanks.

- Maintain cleanliness around water tanks.