Pune Hit-And-Run Case: BJP Leader Shehzad Poonawalla Says Mother’s Surgery Successful, To Remain Under Observation

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Wednesday said his mother’s surgery was successfully done and that she would remain under observation for a while.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Poonawalla wrote, “By the grace of the Almighty, the surgery has been done successfully. My mother is back in the room. She will be under observation for a while. Standing up and walking will take some time, given her age and decreased bone density.”

“Would like to thank each one of you who sent their good wishes, concerns and prayers to us on various platforms. If I have been unable to respond, I sincerely apologise,” he added.

Poonawalla’s mother, Yasmin (75), was injured in a hit-and-run incident in Pune on Tuesday evening. Later, on Wednesday, the Pune Police arrested a 40-year-old man in connection with the incident.

Sangeeta Shinde Alphonso, Assistant Commissioner of Police, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said the incident took place at a petrol pump near Pune’s RTO around 5:30 pm on Tuesday. “The investigation revealed that the accident was caused by the driver of a Tata Punch car bearing registration number MH-12-YH-3461. The accused has been identified as Hemant Ravindra Chandgude (40), a resident of Om Ganesh Park, Manjari, Pune. The driver has been arrested by the police,” she added.

According to the police, Kevin Praful Wazir, a resident of Thane and the manager of Yasmin Sarfaraz Poonawalla (75), a resident of Dhole Patil Road, Pune, had stopped his car at the petrol pump. Poonawalla was with him at the time. She got out of the car and was standing nearby when the four-wheeler hit her and fled the scene.

Due to the impact, Poonawalla suffered a fracture. She was initially given primary treatment at Jehangir Hospital and was later shifted to Ruby Hall Hospital for further treatment, where she is currently undergoing medical care, the police added.

Accordingly, a case has been registered at the Bundgarden Police Station under Sections 281 and 125(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 134(a) of the Motor Vehicles Act.