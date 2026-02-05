 Pune Hit-And-Run Case: BJP Leader Shehzad Poonawalla Says Mother’s Surgery Successful, To Remain Under Observation
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Hit-And-Run Case: BJP Leader Shehzad Poonawalla Says Mother’s Surgery Successful, To Remain Under Observation

Pune Hit-And-Run Case: BJP Leader Shehzad Poonawalla Says Mother’s Surgery Successful, To Remain Under Observation

Shehzad Poonawalla’s mother, Yasmin (75), was injured in a hit-and-run incident in Pune on Tuesday evening. Later, on Wednesday, the Pune Police arrested a 40-year-old man in connection with the incident

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 06:10 PM IST
article-image
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla | X @ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Wednesday said his mother’s surgery was successfully done and that she would remain under observation for a while.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Poonawalla wrote, “By the grace of the Almighty, the surgery has been done successfully. My mother is back in the room. She will be under observation for a while. Standing up and walking will take some time, given her age and decreased bone density.”

“Would like to thank each one of you who sent their good wishes, concerns and prayers to us on various platforms. If I have been unable to respond, I sincerely apologise,” he added.

Read Also
Can Pune Metro Line 3 Meet Its Deadline? PMRDA Is Confident, But Will The Shivajinagar–Hinjawadi...
article-image

Poonawalla’s mother, Yasmin (75), was injured in a hit-and-run incident in Pune on Tuesday evening. Later, on Wednesday, the Pune Police arrested a 40-year-old man in connection with the incident.

FPJ Shorts
Meghalaya News: Explosion At Suspected Illegal Coal Mine Leaves 1 Injured, Many Feared Trapped
Meghalaya News: Explosion At Suspected Illegal Coal Mine Leaves 1 Injured, Many Feared Trapped
Mustafizur Rahman Suffers Massive ₹7 Crore Paycut After IPL 2026 Exit, Bangladesh Star Signs For Lahore Qalandars For This Amount - Check Details
Mustafizur Rahman Suffers Massive ₹7 Crore Paycut After IPL 2026 Exit, Bangladesh Star Signs For Lahore Qalandars For This Amount - Check Details
Florida Federal Court Sentences Man Who Tried To Assassinate Donald Trump At Golf Course To Life In Prison
Florida Federal Court Sentences Man Who Tried To Assassinate Donald Trump At Golf Course To Life In Prison
IND vs USA T20 World Cup 2026: Gautam Gambhir Seeks Blessings At Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead Of Wankhede Group Stage Clash – Watch
IND vs USA T20 World Cup 2026: Gautam Gambhir Seeks Blessings At Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead Of Wankhede Group Stage Clash – Watch

Sangeeta Shinde Alphonso, Assistant Commissioner of Police, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said the incident took place at a petrol pump near Pune’s RTO around 5:30 pm on Tuesday. “The investigation revealed that the accident was caused by the driver of a Tata Punch car bearing registration number MH-12-YH-3461. The accused has been identified as Hemant Ravindra Chandgude (40), a resident of Om Ganesh Park, Manjari, Pune. The driver has been arrested by the police,” she added.

Read Also
Pune To Face Seven-Hour Power Shutdown Today: Check Which Areas Will Be Affected
article-image

According to the police, Kevin Praful Wazir, a resident of Thane and the manager of Yasmin Sarfaraz Poonawalla (75), a resident of Dhole Patil Road, Pune, had stopped his car at the petrol pump. Poonawalla was with him at the time. She got out of the car and was standing nearby when the four-wheeler hit her and fled the scene.

Due to the impact, Poonawalla suffered a fracture. She was initially given primary treatment at Jehangir Hospital and was later shifted to Ruby Hall Hospital for further treatment, where she is currently undergoing medical care, the police added.

Read Also
Fact Check: Was Businessman Sudhir Mehta ‘Airlifted’ From Expressway Amid Mumbai–Pune Traffic...
article-image

Accordingly, a case has been registered at the Bundgarden Police Station under Sections 281 and 125(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 134(a) of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Hit-And-Run Case: BJP Leader Shehzad Poonawalla Says Mother’s Surgery Successful, To Remain...
Pune Hit-And-Run Case: BJP Leader Shehzad Poonawalla Says Mother’s Surgery Successful, To Remain...
Pune: Three Separate Fraud Cases Registered In Pimpri-Chinchwad On 4th February, Over ₹81 Lakh...
Pune: Three Separate Fraud Cases Registered In Pimpri-Chinchwad On 4th February, Over ₹81 Lakh...
Pune: Car Falls Into Bhairoba Nullah In Wanowrie, Sparks Road Safety Concerns
Pune: Car Falls Into Bhairoba Nullah In Wanowrie, Sparks Road Safety Concerns
Who Will Be Mayor & Deputy Mayor In Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad? Elections To Take Place Tomorrow
Who Will Be Mayor & Deputy Mayor In Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad? Elections To Take Place Tomorrow
‘Be Aggressive & Vocal’: Ajit Pawar’s Final Order To His Workers Echoes In Pune &...
‘Be Aggressive & Vocal’: Ajit Pawar’s Final Order To His Workers Echoes In Pune &...