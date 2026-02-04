 Pune Hit-And-Run Case: 40-Year-Old Man Arrested For Injuring BJP Leader Shehzad Poonawalla’s Mother - All You Need To Know
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Hit-And-Run Case: 40-Year-Old Man Arrested For Injuring BJP Leader Shehzad Poonawalla’s Mother - All You Need To Know

Pune Hit-And-Run Case: 40-Year-Old Man Arrested For Injuring BJP Leader Shehzad Poonawalla’s Mother - All You Need To Know

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said he had ordered police officials to investigate the hit-and-run incident. “This (the hit-and-run) is very unfortunate

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 06:54 PM IST
article-image
Pune Hit-And-Run Case: 40-Year-Old Man Arrested For Injuring BJP Leader Shehzad Poonawalla’s Mother - All You Need To Know | Video Screengrab

The Pune Police on Wednesday arrested a 40-year-old man in connection with a hit-and-run incident involving Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla’s mother.

Sangeeta Shinde Alphonso, Assistant Commissioner of Police, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said the incident took place at a petrol pump near Pune’s RTO around 5:30 pm on Tuesday. “The investigation revealed that the accident was caused by the driver of a Tata Punch car bearing registration number MH-12-YH-3461. The accused has been identified as Hemant Ravindra Chandgude (40), a resident of Om Ganesh Park, Manjari, Pune. The driver has been arrested by the police,” she added.

According to the police, Kevin Praful Wazir, a resident of Thane and the manager of Yasmin Sarfaraz Poonawalla (75), a resident of Dhole Patil Road, Pune, had stopped his car at the petrol pump. Poonawalla was with him at the time. She got out of the car and was standing nearby when the four-wheeler hit her and fled the scene.

Read Also
MSEDCL’s Emergency Repairs & Planned Shutdowns Leave Several Areas Facing Power Cuts In Pune &...
article-image

Due to the impact, Poonawalla suffered a fracture. She was initially given primary treatment at Jehangir Hospital and was later shifted to Ruby Hall Hospital for further treatment, where she is currently undergoing medical care, the police added.

FPJ Shorts
Dream Sports Championship Table Tennis 2026: U-15 League Concludes In Chennai As Super League Stage Begins
Dream Sports Championship Table Tennis 2026: U-15 League Concludes In Chennai As Super League Stage Begins
Mumbai–Pune Expressway Traffic Chaos: Sena UBT's Aaditya Thackeray Slams Maharashtra Govt, Calls It 'Beyond Absurd'
Mumbai–Pune Expressway Traffic Chaos: Sena UBT's Aaditya Thackeray Slams Maharashtra Govt, Calls It 'Beyond Absurd'
NCP Ajit Pawar Faction Chooses Opposition Role In Thane Municipal Corporation Despite Being Part Of Mahayuti Government In Maharashtra
NCP Ajit Pawar Faction Chooses Opposition Role In Thane Municipal Corporation Despite Being Part Of Mahayuti Government In Maharashtra
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav Wins Toss, India To Bat First Against South Africa In Warm-Up Match In Navi Mumbai
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav Wins Toss, India To Bat First Against South Africa In Warm-Up Match In Navi Mumbai

Accordingly, a case has been registered at the Bundgarden Police Station under Sections 281 and 125(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 134(a) of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Read Also
Pune Zilla Parishad-Panchayat Samiti Elections On February 7: District-Wise Total Number Of Voters &...
article-image

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said he had ordered police officials to investigate the hit-and-run incident. “This (the hit-and-run) is very unfortunate. CM Devendra Fadnavis has given necessary instructions to the senior police officials of the state and Pune. The CM also spoke to @Shehzad_Ind in detail and wished his mother a speedy recovery,” the CM’s office wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

All-India Medical Literature & Culture Conference To Celebrate ‘Pride Of Marathi’ In Chhatrapati...
All-India Medical Literature & Culture Conference To Celebrate ‘Pride Of Marathi’ In Chhatrapati...
Mumbai–Pune Expressway Traffic Chaos: Sena UBT's Aaditya Thackeray Slams Maharashtra Govt, Calls...
Mumbai–Pune Expressway Traffic Chaos: Sena UBT's Aaditya Thackeray Slams Maharashtra Govt, Calls...
Viral Videos Show Locals From Pimpri-Chinchwad & Maval Step In To Help Stranded Drivers As...
Viral Videos Show Locals From Pimpri-Chinchwad & Maval Step In To Help Stranded Drivers As...
Primary Health Centres In Jalgaon And Nandurbar Districts Receive NQAS State-Level Certification
Primary Health Centres In Jalgaon And Nandurbar Districts Receive NQAS State-Level Certification
Rs 241-Crore Land Scam Inquiry Report Goes Missing From Beed Collectorate, Claims VBA
Rs 241-Crore Land Scam Inquiry Report Goes Missing From Beed Collectorate, Claims VBA