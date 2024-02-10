Pune: History Literature Festival To Conclude Tomorrow, Check The Schedule Here |

The 2nd edition of the History Literature Festival (HLF), co-hosted by the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE), providing a platform that unites history enthusiasts, scholars, and creative minds, will conclude today.

A notable event during the festival featured an engaging conversation on the History of Pune with speakers Manjiri Khandekar, Dr Uday Kulkarni, and Amit Paranjape was held on Saturday. The festival, held from February 9 , features 40 speakers and centered around the theme, 'Building on the past, not bound by it.' This edition followed the inaugural festival in Ahmedabad in 2023.

The festival's conclusion on February 11 includes an open baithak, where attendees, speakers, and organisers gather in a circle without hierarchy to discuss the learnings, areas for improvement.

Schedule for today

10:30 AM – 12:00 PM

British Raj: Memsahibs & Officers

Speakers: Vipul Dutta and Ipshita Nath in conversation with Pushkar Sohoni

Dive into the lesser-known stories of the British Raj in this session, ‘British Raj: About People, Not Power.’ Uncover the narratives of individuals who shaped, resisted, and endured this pivotal era, offering a nuanced perspective on the human experiences that defined colonial India.

12:00 PM – 1:30 PM

Biographies | Among the Shapers of India

Speakers: Akshaya Mukul, Narayani Basu and Rahul Ramagundam in conversation with Chinmay Tumbe

Embark on a literary journey through influential lives in this session. Discover captivating narratives of individuals who played pivotal roles in shaping the nation, exploring the untold stories that have left an indelible mark on India’s history.

2:30 PM – 4:00 PM

Business History | Steel and Scooters

Speakers: Harish Bhat & Sanghamitra Chatterjee in conversation with Chinmay Tumbe

Dive into the intriguing narratives of commerce in this session. Uncover the stories behind iconic industries, exploring the diverse landscapes of trade, innovation, and the economic tapestry that has shaped India’s business history, with a focus on the business houses of Tata and Bajaj.

4:00 PM – 5:30 PM

International relations | India, China and Pakistan

Speakers: Vijay Gokhale & TCA Raghavan in conversation with Narayani Basu

Explore the complex geopolitical dynamics in this session. Delve into historical narratives, diplomatic intricacies, and the evolving relationships that have shaped the course of nations in the subcontinent. An insightful journey through the region’s international connections.

5:30 PM – 7:00 PM

Rajahs, Dewans and the British: The Internal World of the Princely States

Speakers: Manu S. Pillai & Rahul Sagar in conversation with Amar Farooqui

Uncover the enigma of ‘Princely States: How Were They Governed’ at the History Literature Festival. Delve into the intricate governance structures, political dynamics, and fascinating tales that characterized India’s princely states. An enlightening session unravelling the historical tapestry of these unique entities.

7:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Open Baithak

This session, characteristic to the History Literature Festival, will witness speakers and audience together reflecting upon the histories and stories unravelled over the Festival. The Baithak will not only aim to highlight new discoveries in facts and narratives of history but also highlight the new questions that may have emerged over the course of the Festival. Through all these discoveries, the Baithak will thread and draw connections across the 10 themes of this edition so as to develop a more complete view of history.