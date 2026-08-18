Pune: Hinjawadi Infrastructure Plan Ready; CM Devendra Fadnavis’ Nod May Finally Ease Traffic Woes | File

Pune: The Pune district administration has prepared a separate plan to address the infrastructure and traffic problems in Hinjawadi, Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi said on Tuesday. He said the plan is already further advanced than the one prepared for Chakan.

Dudi was speaking at the joint press conference attended by him and Pimpri-Chinchwad Commissioner of Police Vinoy Kumar Choubey. An all-agency meeting was held at the Pimpri-Chinchwad CP office regarding Chakan infrastructure woes. After the meeting, while speaking to the press, Dudi said that the proposals for Hinjawadi and surrounding areas will be placed before Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at a meeting next month. Dudi said the plan is expected to be approved after the meeting, following which conditions in Hinjawadi are expected to improve.

“A parallel plan for Hinjawadi is also ready and is even further along than the Chakan plan. A committee was made in Hinjawadi way before it was made in Chakan, and that committee has made a plan for improving several issues faced by the Hinjawadi area. However, currently, this press conference is about Chakan, so I cannot share the full plan related to Hinjawadi, but in the coming days it will be clear,” Dudi said.

The move comes as Hinjawadi continues to face infrastructure and traffic challenges linked to its rapid growth as a major employment hub. The administration is now looking at a coordinated approach similar to the model being used for Chakan. The Chakan plan was prepared after officials identified poor coordination between multiple agencies as a major reason for the infrastructure problems. The new approach brings different departments together instead of dealing with individual issues separately.

Dudi said the same focus on coordination would be important while implementing the Hinjawadi plan. The aim is to ensure that different agencies work together and that infrastructure projects are planned according to the actual needs of the area. The Hinjawadi proposals are expected to be discussed with the chief minister next month. Once approved, the administration expects work to move ahead and bring visible improvements in the area.

The development comes as the government faces growing pressure over infrastructure problems in Pune’s major employment hubs. Chakan has been facing severe traffic and infrastructure issues, while Hinjawadi has also been dealing with long-standing road and traffic concerns. The administration has adopted a deadline-driven and multi-agency approach for Chakan. Officials have promised quick action and greater accountability there. The Hinjawadi plan is now expected to follow a similar framework.

Dudi said the Hinjawadi plan is already at a more advanced stage than the Chakan plan. This could allow the administration to move faster once the proposals receive approval. The collector did not disclose details of the Hinjawadi proposals during the press conference. He said the plan would be taken up with the chief minister next month and that conditions were expected to improve after approval.