Pune: Hinjawadi Gets ₹426.54-Crore Infrastructure Plan, Work To Begin In December, Says CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis | File Photo

Pune: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has given in-principle approval to a ₹426.54-crore infrastructure plan for Hinjawadi, with work scheduled to begin in December. The plan aims to tackle the IT hub's long-running problems of traffic congestion, poor roads, drainage, power supply and civic amenities. The announcement comes weeks after thousands of IT professionals and residents protested over poor infrastructure in Hinjawadi. The government has now set December as the starting point for the planned works.

A larger ₹1,400-crore development plan for Chakan was also given in-principle approval at a meeting held at Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai on Monday. The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Urban Development Madhuri Misal, Chief Secretary Rajesh Agarwal and secretaries from several departments. Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi presented the development plans.

Hinjawadi works to start in December

The ₹426.54-crore Hinjawadi plan aims to improve traffic movement and basic infrastructure in the growing IT hub. The government is also working on better coordination between agencies involved in Hinjawadi's infrastructure. The area has several agencies handling different services, including roads, power, civic amenities and transport.

Around 100 Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) personnel are also being deployed to assist with traffic and overall management. The personnel will work with the traffic police. The government has also allocated six acres of land for power infrastructure in Hinjawadi to address electricity-related issues in the area.

Traffic, roads and drainage remain major concerns

Hinjawadi has been facing severe traffic congestion due to the large number of people travelling to the IT hub every day. The administration has estimated that more than five lakh people commute to and from the area daily.

The infrastructure plan includes road improvements and measures to improve traffic movement. Six major roads have also been identified for development to provide alternative routes and reduce pressure on busy junctions.

A wider plan includes around 60 km of drainage, footpaths and streetlights. The focus is also on improving last-mile connectivity around the Metro stations. The government plans to complete priority works before the next monsoon.

Waste management plan also in pipeline

Waste management is another issue being addressed under the plan. The government is considering handing over waste collection in the Hinjawadi region to either the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) or the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

A decision on the agency responsible for collection is expected as part of the implementation process. The government is also working on an AI-based traffic management system for Chakan, Talegaon and Hinjawadi. The system will use CCTV cameras and an Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) through a centralised command and control centre.

Chakan gets ₹1,400-crore infrastructure plan

For Chakan, the government has approved in principle a much larger ₹1,400-crore integrated infrastructure plan. The plan covers roads, traffic management, storm-water drainage and public amenities in the industrial area.

A survey of the Chakan industrial area found that encroachments along nearly 78 km of natural streams were obstructing the flow of rainwater. This has contributed to waterlogging, flooding of industrial units and traffic disruptions during the monsoon.

Around 70% to 80% of the encroachment removal work has already been completed, according to the government. The remaining work will be carried out in phases. The government aims to clear the natural streams and complete the drainage network by June 2027. Around 38 km of roadside storm-water drains are also planned.

75 km of Chakan roads to be upgraded

The Chakan industrial area has a road network of around 498 km. A study has identified about 75 km of roads for priority improvement in the first phase. The roads have been selected based on traffic volume, industrial importance, freight movement, road condition, waterlogging, safety and connectivity.

The works will include footpaths, drainage, traffic facilities and road safety measures. The government plans to use the existing right of way for these works, reducing the need for fresh land acquisition. Dedicated underground utility corridors have also been proposed.

The government also plans to strengthen public transport between Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Chakan. A public transport master plan prepared using traffic data and analysis has proposed around 500 additional buses on different routes.

The aim is to provide better options for industrial workers and reduce dependence on private vehicles. Six major junctions in Chakan will also be redesigned. The plan includes scientific junction planning, better turn management and measures to stop unauthorised U-turns on the National Highway. AI-based signals, CCTV cameras, radars and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) systems are also planned.

Power and waste projects planned in Chakan

A 100 MVA power substation is scheduled to be taken up in Chakan from December. MIDC has already provided land for the project. The government expects the new substation to reduce power supply disruptions in the industrial area.

A centralised solid waste processing facility is also planned for waste generated in 14 villages and two municipal councils. The system will be managed through PMRDA and is expected to become operational within the next eight to 10 months.

Fadnavis directed MIDC, PMRDA, the Public Works Department, Zilla Parishad and other agencies to coordinate their funds, machinery and manpower so that the projects can be completed within the proposed timelines.