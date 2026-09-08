Pune: Hindotsav 2026 Explores Krishna Through Modern Literature | Sourced

Pune: A literary discussion on ‘Krishna in Modern Literature’, followed by a theatre presentation, was organised as part of ‘Hindotsav 2026’ at the MIT School of Drama, MIT Art, Design and Technology (MIT-ADT) University, Pune.

The programme was jointly organised by the Maharashtra State Hindi Sahitya Akademi, Sahaj Kalatmak Foundation and the MIT School of Drama, with the support of the Maharashtra Government’s cultural affairs department.

Held at the Raj Kapoor Auditorium on the university campus, the event was attended by Sahaj Kalatmak Foundation president Arun Shekhar, Maharashtra State Hindi Sahitya Akademi joint director Sachin Nimbalkar, MIT-ADT University pro-vice chancellor Dr Nachiket Thakur and MIT School of Drama head Dr Amol Deshmukh, along with personalities from the fields of literature, art and theatre.

The literary session focused on the theme ‘Krishna in Modern Literature’. Dr Sunil Devdhar and Sameeksha Telang shared their perspectives on various dimensions of Krishna’s persona as portrayed in modern literature, his relevance in contemporary contexts and the changing forms of literary expression surrounding the character.

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The discussion was followed by a theatrical presentation of ‘Suno Kanhaiya’, written by Arun Shekhar, directed by NK Pant and featuring music by Milind Trivedi.

The programme was organised under the guidance of Maharashtra cultural affairs minister Adv Ashish Shelar and MIT-ADT University executive president Prof Dr Mangesh Karad. The initiative sought to explore Krishna in Hindi literature, theatre and Indian cultural traditions from a contemporary perspective. Entry to the programme was free.