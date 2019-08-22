Pune: High-flying robber grounded in Wakad

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Wakad Police have nabbed a 36-year-old thief with high-class aspirations from Uttar Pradesh and recovered gold jewellery worth Rs 8 lakh and a laptop from him.

In July, there were two housebreaking incidents in Thergaon and Wakad in two days in which the accused, Anil Rajbhar, had stolen these items.

A FIR had been filed at Wakad police station at that time. According to police, Rajbhar had a high-flying modus operandi. Before undertaking a burglary, he would book himself into a five-star hotel in the area, fly to the proposed scene of the crime and carry out a recce in the morning.

Afterwards, he would break in and enter the targeted houses. Police formed three teams which fanned out in his search. Around this time, they received a tip-off about the accused being in Uttar Pradesh and successfully nabbed him.